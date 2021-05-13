Swimlane and Elastic Partner to Deliver an Extensible Framework for Security Operations Teams

DENVER & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swimlane, provider of the industry's leading security automation platform, and Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced a strategic partnership to help global security teams break down silos in their security processes, and provide a force multiplier to security operations teams that are perpetually overwhelmed.

This partnership will enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities to help security teams be more efficient and effective in protecting their organizations.

The combined power of scale and automation

Key integrations will enable even highly distributed security operations teams to significantly reduce friction associated with context-gathering tasks and threat containment — providing critical time savings that help analysts triage alerts quickly while minimizing damage from threats.

Swimlane and Elastic plan further enhancements to the product experience through:

An extensible framework that extends beyond the security operations center to other aspects of ITOps, DevOps, Cloud, and more

Expanded use case support that helps improve key metrics such as dwell time, mean time to resolution (MTTR), and false-positive rates

Capabilities that bring automation to a wider variety of security data, including real-time enrichment from an extensive ecosystem of integrations

Improved compliance and audit capabilities to support decision-making and record keeping

Built on a solid foundation

Swimlane has long provided robust integrations with the Elastic Stack, enabling security teams to optimize incident response, threat intelligence management, and threat hunting. New integrations with Elastic Security will enable SOC teams to leverage expanded support for alert triage, case management, and incident investigation as performed through the Cases and Timeline capabilities within Elastic Security, as well as the ability to automate management of SIEM analytics based on security events and telemetry.

Combined with the broad visibility provided by Elastic’s massively scalable approach to searching across any data source — security data, observability data, IoT data, and more — customers will benefit from better utilization of existing security investments.

The importance of transparency in security

Swimlane and Elastic share a strong belief in an open approach to security.

Swimlane offers an extensive set of integrations with the most common security tools of the cloud era, supported by a rich community of users and security experts who openly share best practices in playbook development and incident response.

Elastic prioritizes making it easy to integrate and develop functionality using the Elastic Stack. Elastic code is housed in public repositories and the company maintains a commitment to an open development process and transparent and direct engagement with the community.

See more on Swimlane’s integrations here and Elastic integrations here.

Supporting Quotes:

“Together, Swimlane’s platform and Elastic’s solutions enable a unique combination of visibility and actionability that security teams need to address modern threats and improve overall cybersecurity posture,” said Cody Cornell , Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Swimlane. “The technology surface area that teams are responsible for is larger than ever and is only growing. The ability to aggregate, search, and action security telemetry at scale will be one of the key success factors for security teams today and into the future.”

"Swimlane is an important component of the Elastic ecosystem. We are committed to deepening the partnership between Elastic Security and Swimlane to deliver the best integrated product experience to customers," said Nate Fick, General Manager of Security, Elastic.

About Swimlane

Swimlane is at the forefront of security automation solutions, including SOAR use cases, and was founded to deliver scalable and flexible security solutions to organizations struggling with alert fatigue, vendor proliferation and chronic staffing shortages. Swimlane’s security automation platform helps organizations address all security operations (SecOps) needs, including prioritizing alerts, orchestrating tools and automating the remediation of threats—improving performance across the entire organization. Swimlane is headquartered in Denver, Colo. with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia. For more information, visit www.Swimlane.com.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.