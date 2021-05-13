HyperX Joins National Hockey League as Official Global Partner of 2021 NHL Gaming World Championship

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, Inc., today announced it is partnering with the National Hockey League (NHL®) as the Official Gaming Headsets supplier of the 2021 NHL Gaming World Championship™ (GWC). During the one-year deal, HyperX will provide headsets to the GWC broadcast team and qualified competitors, engage in product placement opportunities throughout all phases of the global tournament, and participate in community giveaways during the matches on Twitch.

Now in its fourth year, the 2021 NHL Gaming World Championship invites the best EA SPORTS™ NHL® 21 players in Europe and North America to compete for the Club Championship and European Championship titles and prize packages, including the chance to win a share of the $100,000 prize pool. Running from April 7 to July 24, the NHL GWC offers the hockey gamer community a chance to show off their skills while sporting award-winning HyperX Cloud headsets. Tournament matches will be streamed on the NHL’s Twitch channel and all tournament information, including format changes, schedules, rules and regulations, and prize pool allocation is available at www.nhl.com/gaming.

“As the lines continue to blur between esports and traditional sports, as seen with the NHL Gaming World Championship, we’re seeing a rise in powerful forms of entertainment that unite gamers and sports fans alike,” said Daniel Kelley, vice president of marketing, HyperX. “As players compete on the virtual ice to be named champion, hearing every detail and communicating effectivity is crucial. HyperX’s best-in-class gaming headsets deliver the ultimate sound stage and comfort, paving the way for players to achieve their best.”

“As we have paused live special events temporarily due to COVID-19, having the best equipment for our competitors in a remote broadcast environment is paramount,” said Chris Golier, NHL Vice President of Business Development and Innovation. “HyperX is the category leader in headsets and we are thrilled to partner with them to provide Cloud headsets to our talent and competitors for a superior audio experience this NHL GWC season.”

The NHL’s foray into the competitive video game ecosystem aligns with HyperX’s goal of connecting gaming fans across different sports and pop culture realms. Last summer, the NHL hosted a virtual NHL Player Gaming Challenge during the season’s pause, inviting more than 45 NHL players to participate including Nashville Predators forward and avid gamer Filip Forsberg. Off the ice, Forsberg is a frequent player of popular video games such as NHL, FIFA and Fortnite and joined the #HyperXFamily in October 2019 as the first ice hockey player to be a HyperX gaming ambassador and part of the “We’re All Gamers” campaign.

“Gaming is a passion of mine that allows me to connect with my friends in a fun way between NHL games, practices and while I’m on the road,” said Forsberg, professional hockey player and HyperX ambassador. “The battles are always fun when we play EA SPORTS NHL 21. My HyperX gaming headsets are so comfortable and create a more realistic gaming experience.”

HyperX’s line of Cloud gaming headsets feature best-in-class components to deliver superior performance, comfort, quality, and aesthetic design for the GWC broadcast team and competitors. With more than 10 years supporting esports tournaments, teams, players, and leagues, HyperX products are designed to meet the most rigorous demands of all gamers to give them the winning edge and stay on top of their game.

