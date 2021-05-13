KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Avant Loans Funding Trust 2021-REV1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Avant Loans Funding Trust 2021-REV1 (“AVNT 2021-REV1”), a $200 million consumer loan asset backed security transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement level ranging from 46.56% to 1.50% for the Class A through E Notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination in the case of the Class A, Class B, Class C and Class D Notes and a reserve account funded at closing.

This transaction represents Avant, LLC’s (“Avant”, the “Servicer” or the “Company”) eleventh rated securitization collateralized by a trust certificate backed by unsecured consumer loans originated through its online marketplace lending platform (“Avant Platform”). Founded in 2012, Avant is located in Chicago, Illinois and operates an online lending platform. Personal installment loans are offered primarily to non-prime consumers through the Avant Platform. Typical customers have FICO scores between 550 and 720. Loans have an original term of between 24 – 60 months, an original balance between $2,000 to $35,000 and a fixed APR between 9.95% - 35.95% depending on the borrower’s risk profile and loan term. The Avant Platform charges an administration fee to borrowers ranging from 1.50% to 4.75%. The primary purposes for the loans are for debt consolidation, emergency expense, life event, or car repair. In 2020, $458 million was originated through the Avant Platform, down from $1.1 billion (-59%) in 2019. As of December 31, 2020, approximately $7.0 billion in loans had been originated through the Avant Platform in the U.S.

Avant has issued three securitizations in 2016, two in 2017, two in 2018, two in 2019, and one in 2020. Each of the ten securitizations were rated by KBRA. There have also been four prior unrated securitizations, in which Avant or Avant’s institutional investors were the sponsors and the collateral was unsecured consumer loans originated through the Avant Platform.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

