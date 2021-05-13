Providence Real Estate Announces Creation of The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Providence Real Estate, LLC (“Providence”), a multifamily owner-operator, announced the creation of The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship to help minority students finance their undergraduate or graduate studies related to real estate.

The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship is eligible for students who identify as Black, Latinx, Asian American, Native American, or Pacific Islander American. Eligible students should plan to attend an accredited U.S. college or university and be interested in exploring a career in real estate. Applications are due by December 31, 2021. More information regarding The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship can be found at https://www.provman.com/scholarship.

Providence’s CEO Alan Pollack stated, “Providence believes that higher education is a critical element in achieving success in the real estate industry. While no one factor can alone propel a person into the professional real estate ranks, education can provide crucial tools for overcoming adversity to achieve professional goals.” Kevin Finkel, Providence’s EVP, stated, “We all have a part to play to ensure that every hardworking American has an opportunity to pursue success, and Providence believes that The Providence Real Estate Diversity Scholarship can play a part in more fully extending and expanding our collective American dream thus making the world a better place.”

ABOUT PROVIDENCE REAL ESTATE, LLC

Providence and its affiliates have been an active owner-operator of multifamily residential communities since 1985. Providence consists of an experienced group of professionals dedicated to searching for, identifying, acquiring, renovating, and operating multifamily properties in select U.S. markets. Providence is a fully integrated real estate organization with property, asset and construction management, as well as acquisitions, accounting, information technology and human resource divisions. To learn more please visit https://www.provre.com.