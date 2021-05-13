OneUnited Bank, Largest Black Owned Bank, Announces Fidelity Investments® Sponsorship of OneTransaction Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneUnited Bank, the largest Black-owned bank and first Black-owned digital bank in the country, is proud to announce Fidelity Investments® as co-sponsor of the OneTransaction Conference. The free state-of the art virtual financial conference is focused on closing the racial wealth gap and will be held on June 19, 2021 or Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Over 20,000 have already registered for the conference.

“We are excited to have Fidelity Investments join Visa to co-sponsor the OneTransaction Conference,” says Teri Williams, President & COO of OneUnited Bank. “We need corporate allies to help our community take action and make financial literacy a core value of the Black community to close the racial wealth gap and create generational wealth.”

“At Fidelity Investments, we share in OneUnited’s vision to help close the racial wealth gap and strive to celebrate and elevate people of all identities and backgrounds,” said Jamal Stockton, head of Customer Inclusion, Fidelity Investments. “We are focused on understanding the intersectionality of people’s identities, values, and culture – meeting people, customers and communities where they are and helping them with their unique and specific financial needs.” Al Cobb, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion at Personal Investing, at Fidelity Investments, will join the OneTransaction Conference to address savings and investments.

The All Star list of presenters include Emmy award-winning actress and author Tiffany Haddish and experts in business and personal finance, including Tiffany Aliche, The Budgetnista, New York Times best-selling author of “Get Good with Money”, Professor Mehrsa Baradaran, author of “The Color of Money: Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap”, Chris Browning, podcast host and producer of the award-winning Popcorn Finance, Lori Anne Douglass, estate planning attorney and founding partner of Douglass Rademacher LLP, Sharon Epperson, senior personal finance correspondent for CNBC, Karen Hunter, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and host of The Karen Hunter Show on Sirius XM Urban View, Daymond John, globally recognized from ABC’s Shark Tank, founder and CEO of FUBU and a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, Ross Mac, Revolt TV Maconomics creator and personal finance expert, Calvin Martyr, founder of #BlackOutDay2020, #BlackOutDay2021 and I Am We Global, Everett Sands, founder and CEO of Lendistry, a Black-owned SBA Preferred Lender, Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist and author of upcoming book "What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits”, Bola Sokunbi, certified financial education instructor and founder of Clever Girl Finance and Kemberley Washington, CPA and tax analyst with Forbes Advisor.

ABOUT ONEUNITED BANK:

OneUnited Bank is the premier bank for urban communities, the largest Black-owned bank, the first Black-owned digital bank and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI). Its mission is to provide affordable financial services to support economic development in urban communities and maintain superior financial performance to maximize shareholder value. OneUnited is an FDIC insured bank and an Equal Housing Lender.