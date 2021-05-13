KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2021-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by OneMain Financial Issuance Trust 2021-1 (“OMFIT 2021-1”), a consumer loan asset-backed securities transaction.

The collateral in the OMFIT 2021-1 transaction includes approximately $531.9 million of loans as of the April 30, 2021 Initial Cut-Off Date. The transaction includes a five-year revolving period during which additional collateral may be funded in the transaction so long as it complies with certain eligibility criteria. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 33.92% for the Class A notes to 6.47% for the Class D notes.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (“OMH” or “OneMain”) is a consumer finance company which offers loan products through a nationwide network of branches and through its online platform. OMH completed its acquisition of OneMain Financial Holdings, LLC (“OMFH”) on November 15, 2015 from CitiFinancial Credit Company for $4.49 billion in cash. OMH is now listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “OMF”.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and legacy OMFH and legacy Springleaf’s historical annualized gross and net loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of OneMain, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

