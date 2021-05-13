ServiceNow Partners in Brazil Capitalizing on Booming Market, Expanding Capabilities Faster Than Global Rivals

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brazilian ecosystem partners of ServiceNow are taking advantage of a booming market to grow their businesses and expand their scope of services, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds local service providers have been branching out from ServiceNow’s core segment of IT service management (ITSM) to provide an agile workflow platform capable of managing requests and business cases for other enterprise functions. Large, multinational ServiceNow partners have been expanding their offerings more slowly than these local providers, missing opportunities to provide broader digital transformation services, the report says.

Brazilian providers are riding a global wave of growth for ServiceNow, which significantly increased its subscriptions last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ISG says. The U.S.-based company has been continually strengthening its partner ecosystem in Brazil, including making efforts to expand it beyond the Southeast region around São Paolo and Rio de Janeiro and to ensure specific solutions are available in areas such as security and compliance.

“ServiceNow partners in Brazil know a growth opportunity when they see it,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “They are helping Brazilian enterprises embrace digital transformation through a well-known platform and leading the way in expanding the local ServiceNow ecosystem.”

ServiceNow has gained market share through workflow flexibility and strong technology, taking advantage of the ease of use of cloud applications and an intuitive user interface, the report says. The platform has strong potential to gain traction in new industries including healthcare, telecommunications, finance and the legal arena.

In the current hot market for ServiceNow expertise, the supply of qualified and experienced resources has been volatile, according to the report. Local service providers have been retraining employees from other fields to work on ServiceNow offerings.

ISG sees the global trend of provider consolidation playing out in Brazil. Accenture’s August 2020 acquisition of Brazil-based ServiceNow Elite partner Organize Cloud Labs is likely to be the first of many such buyouts, the report says. And, as previously occurred among local SAP service partners, in some cases entire project teams have left their employers to start new companies. End customers should be concerned about this latter trend, which can leave them without the hands-on experience they need. Providers, meanwhile, need to offer benefits such as training, career advancement and a share of profits to retain these employees, the report says.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 24 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation & Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services.

The report names Accenture and Capgemini as Leaders in all three quadrants. AlparService, Aoop, Deloitte, DXC Technology and nuvolax are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. ProV and TIVIT are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Extreme Digital Solutions, Infosys and Stefanini are named as Rising Stars—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from Aoop.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

