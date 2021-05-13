Traction Guest extends its Workforce Security Platform to support employee health and safety requirements with best-in-class space booking partners.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Traction Guest, a workforce security management vendor offering tools for employee health and safety, next generation Visitor Management, and critical communication, today announced the addition of several space booking partners to their growing ecosystem. As part of their expanded focus on health and safety controls, the company announced deep partnerships Office Space and Condeco.

These industry leaders each bring over 15 years experience deploying complex space booking solutions. The addition of these best-in-class solutions to Traction Guest’s Catalyst Partner program, will enable enterprise customers to provide seamless protections for the hybrid workforce returning to the office over the coming months.

To execute successful return-to-work strategies, and meet duty of care requirements, organizations need a streamlined method to invite, register, screen, and manage the entry of all guests (employees and non-employees). In order to reduce risk and support effective workforce collaboration, these strategies must become increasingly granular - going beyond the facility level to look at specific spaces like rooms or desks.

“The nuances and complexities of space booking are many - dynamically creating interactive maps of every square inch of a facility and enabling people to select, reserve and occupy a desired desk is no easy task.“ said Joe Finlayson, VP Strategy and Alliances at Traction Guest (and a former space booking executive with Teem/WeWork). “To support the complex needs of our enterprise customers we welcomed space booking industry leaders into our Catalyst Partner program rather than building an entry-level tool in-house.” Finlayson concluded.

Hybrid work requirements

According to a recent study by HR consultancy Mercer, 61% of employers hope to have half or more of their workforce back to the worksite by the end of the third quarter of 2021. The report also found that 87% say they will embrace greater scheduling flexibility for employees post-pandemic, with most planning a hybrid onsite/remote-work model.

These post-pandemic hybrid work structures represents new safety and security challenges as organizations work to seamlessly support:

Hot desking, desk hoteling and room booking

Self check-in systems with touchless entry

Interactive floor plan views

Employee scheduling and invitations

Occupancy rate and capacity threshold management

It is with this reality in mind that Traction Guest expanded its focus on health and safety controls for employees and visitors.

Platform extensions to meet customer demands

To support the evolving on-site workforce, Traction Guest is keeping health and safety top of mind as they extend their Workforce Security Platform. The tool helps organizations reimagine their security operations across any number of complex use cases. The addition of these new space booking partners adds to an already impressive lineup of available integrations supporting access control, emergency communications, single sign-on, and other requirements.

Complex post-pandemic requirements have helped reinforce Traction Guest’s evolution from providing the most advanced visitor management system to offering a more complete platform addressing multiple facets of workforce safety and security.

“We’ve delivered the industry’s most advanced visitor management system to hundreds of enterprise clients through our workforce security platform,” said Keith Metcalfe, CEO of Traction Guest. “Now we’re focused on extending our platform with market-leading partners to support our enterprise customers’ increasingly complex and unique requirements.”

As organizations navigate the complex post-pandemic expectations they are seeking solutions that help distinguish them as world class leaders. Traction Guest’s powerful workforce security functionality enables leaders across HR, facilities, EHS (employee health and safety), and global security to reimagine their approach to safety, security, and productivity for a safe hybrid work experience.

