Diaceutics and LGC SeraCare Partnership Expands Diagnostic Commercialization Solutions Enabled by Global DXRX Platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diaceutics PLC (AIM:DXRX) today announces a new partnership with LGC SeraCare (“SeraCare”), the US-based manufacturer of diagnostic test reference standard controls. The partnership sees LGC SeraCare join the Diaceutics DXRX Network, the world’s first end-to-end digital solution for the development and commercialization of precision medicine diagnostics, expanding the range of test standardization solutions available via the platform.

DXRX has been designed to accelerate diagnostic accuracy to ensure that precision medicines are correctly prescribed to eligible patients at the right time in the treatment journey, securing the best possible outcomes. LGC SeraCare joins a growing network of industry leaders in precision medicine diagnostics who use the platform’s technology to collaborate digitally to enable seamless diagnostic testing for precision medicines, ahead of market launch.

Existing laboratory testing solutions partners on the DXRX platform include Targos Molecular Pathology, Histocyte Laboratories, CPQA-ACQP, EMQN CIC, NordiQC, UKNEQAS and Alva10 Dx. This new partnership introduces additional types of test reference materials and technologies to the platform including Seraseq™ FFPE Tumor Fusion RNA Reference Material v4 and Seraseq™ FFPE NTRK Fusion RNA Reference Material, available in 132 countries.

By providing these critical technologies to the DXRX platform, both LGC SeraCare and Diaceutics will be able to advance their goal of enabling greater adoption of precision medicine by enabling all laboratories to provide consistently high quality testing using reference material to validate their test system, faster.

Alpa Shah, Senior Director Sales, Clinical Genomics – LGC SeraCare commented on the partnership:

"As a provider of innovative technologies that leverage our deep experience and unique perspective to enable the promise of precision medicine, we are delighted to be joining what is a network of true innovators in the industry. Our unwavering commitment to serve and empower clinical and research laboratories, as well as in vitro diagnostics developers is aligned with DXRX as a platform solution which places the laboratory at the centre of a precision medicine network and enables the diagnostic industry to extract more value from Precision Medicine. We look forward to the continued expansion of our offering via the platform and the business development opportunities it brings to SeraCare.”

DXRX Network Advisor, Kenneth J. Bloom, Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Pathology and Genomic Services, Konica Minolta Precision Medicine commented:

"As the post-Covid testing landscape emerges with new complexity, it is now more critical than ever that pharma are collaborating digitally with key stakeholders in the testing supply chain to guarantee diagnostic testing accuracy. It is fantastic to see this collaboration which is an important step in getting every patient the treatment they deserve.”