Sproutly Signs Definitive Agreement with Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (FSE: 38G) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has executed a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd. (“CMG”). The Agreement allows Sproutly to utilize brands developed by CMG and its affiliates and expand its innovative product portfolio (the “Acquired Products”) that will be produced and sold through Sproutly’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc. (“THR”).

Sproutly will leverage CMG’s expertise in branding, commercialization, and distribution of cannabis products for underserved categories in the Canadian market. The Agreement will allow Sproutly to sell the Acquired Products and also facilitate potential business-to-business sales of Sproutly’s proprietary whole plant extracts to CMG’s network of Guild members.

“This is yet another key milestone as we continue to execute on our business transformation plan that is now focused on marketing and sales of innovative cannabis products.” said Dr. Arup Sen, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sproutly.

“We are very excited to be entering this collaborative agreement with the Sproutly team to bring a new wave of differentiated 1.0 and 2.0 cannabis products to the Canadian market.” said James Williams, President of CMG. “Together with Sproutly, CMG intends on releasing half a dozen new brands this year, some of which are already slated for release in select provinces, with each brand targeting consumer segments and addressing specific gaps in the Canadian market. With CMG’s extensive network of brands, technologies and processors, CMG and Sproutly will be working hand in hand with the entire cannabis industry to foster a new era of cannabis innovation, all with the consumer in mind.”

About Sproutly Canada, Inc. Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our natural water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver revolutionary brands to international markets that are striving to produce a diverse portfolio of differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver this scientific breakthrough with speed and efficiency worldwide.

For more information on Sproutly, please visit: www.sproutly.ca.

About Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd.

Cannabis Manufacturer’s Guild Ltd. is a privately held, full-service cannabis solutions consultancy that consists of a network of highly focused cannabis companies, service providers, and industry professionals whose combined expertise and relationships offer distinct advantages navigating Canada's cannabis eco-system. CMG works with over 200 cannabis companies offering white glove solutions including procurement & sales support, brand building, facility & licensing consultation, capital advisory, and business development. CMG works to protect the interests of its Guild members to ensure the prosperity of legal cannabis operations in Canada and around the world.

For more information on CMG, please visit: www.cannabismanufacturersguild.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or believes regarding future events of management of Sproutly. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, timing relating to the Company's ability to launch products.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the Company’s inability to launch or supply its CALIBER branded products in Canada; the Company's inability launch products with CMG; potential negative consumer, investor or public perception of the additional product lines; changes in consumer preferences and product trends; and political, legal and regulatory uncertainty relating to cannabis products generally. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will launch its CALIBER branded products in Canada; that the Company’s products will be positively received by consumers in Canada; and that the Company will continue to develop and launch its Cannabis 2.0 products. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.