Teradici and MacStadium Collaborate to Enable High-Performance Remote Access for the Mac

BURNABY, British Columbia & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradici®, the creator of industry-leading PCoIP® technology and Emmy Award-winning Cloud Access Software (CAS), and MacStadium, the leading provider of enterprise-class Mac cloud solutions, today announced an agreement that will enable Mac users to remotely access Apple hardware as if they were on a local machine. Working with Apple, this initiative leverages MacStadium’s cloud-hosted Apple Mac infrastructure to streamline and accelerate the delivery of Teradici CAS with PCoIP support to Mac customers across the globe.

The Teradici and MacStadium agreement will support a wide range of Mac infrastructure use cases, including automating CI/CD pipelines, improving testing, bringing Mac desktops to wherever they are needed, and using Macs as servers.

“The transformation of the remote workforce will continue to accelerate because out-of-office user experiences can now match what people are accustomed to on-premises,” said Ziad Lammam, VP, Product Management at Teradici. “We’re excited to bring Teradici remote technology to the Mac and to enable Mac users to benefit from powerful remote access. The combination with MacStadium’s enterprise-class cloud capabilities will surely delight users of the platform.”

“Companies that want to leverage Mac hardware in the cloud choose MacStadium for our expertise and long history of building innovative Mac solutions,” said Chris Chapman, MacStadium’s Chief Product Officer. “We are excited for this partnership, and we know that combining Teradici CAS technology for macOS with our cloud-hosted Mac infrastructure will provide users with the remote working experience that they have been waiting for.”

This collaboration will allow enterprises and businesses that operate Mac hardware and macOS as their computing and IT platform of choice to easily deploy secure, high-performance remote access technology. For nearly a decade, MacStadium has been building solutions to empower Apple technology for business users, offering the widest variety of cloud solutions for iOS and macOS, which will soon include Teradici CAS and PCoIP® technology.

“As a global IT products and solutions provider, SHI is looking forward to the much-anticipated Mac solutions these two companies working together can offer our clients,” said Cary Dahl, Field Chief Technology Officer at SHI. “Teradici is the market leader in enabling remote work from anywhere with their PCoIP display protocol, and MacStadium is the de facto standard for cloud solutions built on Apple hardware. Truly it’s a great match for them, for us, and for our customers.”

Teradici CAS will support Macs running either macOS Catalina or macOS Big Sur and provide the highest levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity to facilitate graphic-intensive workflows. Additionally, all existing PCoIP endpoints, including macOS clients, Windows clients, Linux clients, PCoIP Zero Clients, and PCoIP thin clients will be able to connect to a macOS host.

Teradici and MacStadium anticipate Teradici CAS support on MacStadium will be available in mid-2021 and will extend to knowledge worker and power user use cases.

About Teradici

Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remote display protocol, which delivers desktops and workstations from the data center or public cloud to end users with the highest levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity. Teradici Cloud Access Software (CAS), which won an Engineering Emmy from the Television Academy in 2020, powers the most secure remote solutions with unparalleled performance for even the most graphics-intensive applications. Teradici technology is trusted by leading media companies, design houses, financial firms and government agencies and is deployed to more than 15 million users worldwide. For more information, visit: www.teradici.com.

About MacStadium

MacStadium provides private cloud solutions built on Apple Mac infrastructure to organizations around the world. Powered by MacStadium, Orka (Orchestration with Kubernetes on Apple) is the only virtualization layer available for Mac build infrastructure based on Docker and Kubernetes technology. MacStadium, a Summit Partners portfolio company, is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with growing operations in Las Vegas, Silicon Valley, and Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at www.macstadium.com or on Twitter @MacStadium.

PCoIP Ultra is a trademark of Teradici Corporation. Teradici and PCoIP are trademarks of Teradici Corporation and are registered in the United States and/or other countries. Apple and Mac are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.