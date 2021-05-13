Spatial Makes 3D Collaborative Computing Accessible Via The Browser

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spatial, the award-winning VR/AR collaboration platform that turns any room into a 3D workspace, today announced the beta launch of its new interactive web app that is extending access for anyone to benefit from the full extent of immersive 3D computing, reaching beyond its traditional collaboration use cases. The NFT (non-fungible tokens) community has jumped on this opportunity as artists are pulling in and displaying their 2D and 3D digital artwork in virtual galleries within Spatial. These creators are choosing to use Spatial’s latest gallery environment or custom build their own. With this new update, anyone across the web can instantly interact in virtual collaborative work rooms or explore these stunning exhibitions in 3D, with just one click - no installations required.

The company also announces a series of public exhibitions with key influencers within the NFT community who will showcase their art throughout May and June. These include NFT marketplaces OpenSea and SuperRare, contemporary artists and 3D designers Federico Clapis, Krista Kim and Jarlan Perez, 6 Agency who are building NFTs on the Solana blockchain, and Superchief Gallery, the world's first physical dedicated NFT gallery space in NYC. A full calendar of events and partners is listed on Spatial’s website.

World’s first AR/VR + Web + Mobile collaboration platform

Despite growing headset sales, accessibility has always been top of mind for Spatial - ensuring the magic of collaborative 3D spaces can be experienced by the masses. This offers the first time anyone - across headset, mobile or desktop - can walk around Spatial’s virtual rooms with full avatar functionality and controls - to share, collaborate or view content with others.

“We opened up the platform a year ago and have since logged 10 million minutes in Spatial - with 50% of those being non headset users. We wanted to really invest in that and bring the full potential of Spatial to everyone, on any platform they choose,“ said Anand Agarawala, CEO and Co-founder of Spatial. “With so many of us working remotely from our desktops for the long term, why should collaboration be one dimensional when we aren’t?” Spatial CPO and Co-founder Jinha Lee added, ”This update is game changing for us in giving access to the full power of Spatial to all and in expanding our reach to new communities. We’re excited to be the first to empower NFT creatives to get their work noticed in ways that have never been done before.”

Extending Immersive Collaboration to Creativity

NFTs are a type of digital certificate of authenticity that uses blockchain technology, creating a secure way to track who owns a digital asset. NFT popularity has recently spiked as Crypto enthusiasts around the world pay large sums for digital assets - anything from art, music, sports trading cards, media and even real estate. Artists are finding their biggest audiences via NFT communities and selling art for record breaking amounts. It’s leveling the playing field and eliminating traditional gatekeepers to make art and other creative assets more discoverable while rewarding artists for their work. The Spatial gallery was designed in collaboration with former SOM architect, Sylvia Lee. It offers a high end, accessible and simple solution for both buyers and sellers of these NFT assets to display their collections. You simply enter via a web link, to discover and share digital assets with anyone - no headset, pieces of virtual land or crypto wallet required. It's bringing a human and social element to these digital forms.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Spatial to promote the work of our unique and talented artists in a beautifully designed gallery setting. The 3D web app allows an incredible sense of immersion in the space, and the ability to highlight their work is key to our core mission of empowering all kinds of creators.” Hamish Barnes, Growth & Community Lead at OpenSea.

Spatial is the only cross platform 3D collaboration solution on the market, recently adding PCVR support for access through Steam on HTC Vive, Valve Index, Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Varjo and Oculus Rift/Rift S. Spatial also has the most photo realistic avatars on the market, the cleanest UX and integrations with a majority of existing work tools including Slack, Google Drive, Figma and Microsoft Office 365. It also boasts features that push it far beyond simply a 3D version of Zoom - allowing you to share content in the space around you, manipulate 3D objects, customize any environment through LiDAR scanning, instant translation features for global teams, and so much more. With Spatial’s interactive web app you can now access all these features right from within your browser in one click.

Customers have logged over nine million minutes in Spatial to date, with companies such as Larvol, pledging to become fully VR-first within the coming year. As a remote- first company since 2004, they found the office space they never thought they needed in VR, allowing them to connect on a human level, hire the best talent and give staff the flexibility today’s workforce is looking for.

For more information on Spatial’s latest web release and all upcoming events please visit: http://www.spatial.io/events and the Spatial Blog.

About Spatial

Spatial enables an entirely new way of working together and eliminates the need for video conferencing and work travel. Spatial is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco and Kansas City. With Spatial, users can connect from all over the world and share ideas seamlessly using life-like avatars and knowledge work tools, unlocking a new level of productivity not confined by space.

