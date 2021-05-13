tZERO ATS Signs Agreement with Liquid Mining Funds to Enable the Trading of Its Digital Equity Security, Providing Opportunity to Invest in Institutional-Quality Bitcoin Mining Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tZERO, a leader in blockchain innovation and liquidity for digital assets, announced today that its wholly owned, FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO ATS, has entered into an agreement with Liquid Mining Funds (through the proposed securities issuer, LMX) to enable the potential secondary trading of digital securities. LMX’s digital securities are expected to represent a $15 million equity interest in Liquid Mining Funds, subject to holders of interests in the Liquid Mining Funds electing to convert such interests to LMX digital securities. The Liquid Mining Funds are sponsored by Realio, a blockchain-enabled issuer, fund manager, and technology provider for institutional-grade digital assets that partnered with tZERO ATS in March 2021. The funds are focused on investing in bitcoin mining development and operations. Any potential trading of LMX securities on the tZERO ATS is subject to customary due diligence, applicable regulatory holding periods, and compliance with other applicable regulatory requirements.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “ We are excited to enable Liquid Mining Funds’ related digital securities to trade on the tZERO ATS, providing investors a simpler way to invest in bitcoin mining development and operations.”

Bitcoin mining revenues more than doubled to over $50 million per day in late March 2021 from $20 million in mid-December 2020, as the price of bitcoin increased to a peak of $60,000 per coin. In light of bitcoin's historic appreciation, investors continue to seek exposure to this asset class through alternative investments, such as investments in bitcoin mining. Certain bitcoin mining went public recently, providing funds like Liquid Mining Funds with opportunities to invest in those assets and provide investors an alternative way to be exposed to bitcoin through structured investments in bitcoin production-related activities.

Realio launched Liquid Mining Fund I in August 2020, with Fund I already returning 50 percent of invested capital within six months from the initial investment, and Fund II closing in May 2021.

Realio Co-founder and CEO Derek Boirun said, “ LMX is a truly unique opportunity that monetizes the combined predictability of real estate with the asymmetric upside potential of bitcoin mining operations. We are excited to enable the potential secondary trading of the LMX digital securities and believe that tZERO ATS is at the forefront of providing continuous liquidity for private companies and assets.”







About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. and its broker-dealer subsidiaries (tZERO) provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at https://brokercheck.finra.org/. Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About Realio

Realio Technology LTD, is an end-to-end, blockchain-based SaaS platform for the issuance, investment, and life-cycle management of digital assets. Realio combines access to a decentralized (p2p) exchange with the features of a sophisticated issuance/investment platform to merge enterprise-grade blockchain solutions with institutional-quality investment vehicles. The platform satisfies the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors.

