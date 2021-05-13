Tickets Still Available to the 2021 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South Florida’s most renowned culinary Festival will take over the city May 20-23, 2021 when the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) returns to celebrate 20 years on the sand. The Festival will safely bring food and drink aficionados more than 70 events with a variety of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, and more taking place at locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The Festival has curated a line-up of not to be missed walk-around tastings for gourmands looking to stroll in the South Florida sunshine and savor bites and sips from an all-star roster of 300+ renowned chefs, culinary and lifestyle personalities, winemakers, and spirits producers. Outdoor walk-around tastings include:

Those looking to enjoy the more exclusive side of SOBEWFF® can indulge in one of the Festival’s Intimate Dinners. The series features more than 30 limited-seating dinners at South Florida’s most acclaimed restaurants where guests will enjoy a premium tasting menu highlighting the chefs’ signature cuisines paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits. Limited tickets still available to the following dinners:

Can’t make it to SOBEWFF® this year? Join the fun virtually! Capital One cardholders can exclusively explore small bites with big flavor during Snack-Sized South Beach: A Capital One Virtual Experience hosted by Aarón Sánchez and Ellen Bennett. Viewers will be able to virtually cook 'alongside' Sanchez and Bennett from the comfort of their own kitchens - making this a truly distinctive culinary affair.

Also new to the line-up this year, the #SOBEWFF Virtual Culinary Demos powered by Zoom. Sear, sauté and sizzle along with your favorite chefs all from the comfort of your own kitchen - as they share tips and tricks on how to cook like a Food Network star!

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. 100% of the Festival’s net proceeds support its mission to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. the future leaders of the hospitality industry at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the School.

To ensure the safety of Festival-goers and Festival staff, SOBEWFF® has implemented the new COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols that follow guidance from the FIU Healthcare Committee. Tickets to these events and more are available online at sobewff.org or by calling 866.271.8540 (Phone sales are open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST). Stay up to date all year long by following along with the #SOBEWFF hashtag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world’s greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the School. In September 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.