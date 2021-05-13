Tickets Still Available to the 2021 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--South Florida’s most renowned culinary Festival will take over the city May 20-23, 2021 when the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) returns to celebrate 20 years on the sand. The Festival will safely bring food and drink aficionados more than 70 events with a variety of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, and more taking place at locations across Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
The Festival has curated a line-up of not to be missed walk-around tastings for gourmands looking to stroll in the South Florida sunshine and savor bites and sips from an all-star roster of 300+ renowned chefs, culinary and lifestyle personalities, winemakers, and spirits producers. Outdoor walk-around tastings include:
- Experience Florida’s newest and largest food hall during Explore Delray Beach Market hosted by Nick DiGiovanni one of TikTok’s top U.S. food content all-stars and the youngest-ever finalist on MasterChef. (Thursday, May 20)
- The Festival once again expands its footprint into the haute Miami’s Design District with Croquetas & Craft Cocktails hosted by Eileen & Jonathan Andrade and Gio Gutierrez part of the Miami Design District Event Series to celebrate the numerous iterations of the Magic City’s favorite treat paired with uniquely crafted cocktails. (Friday, May 21)
- America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the sands of South Beach returns with multiple sessions of Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast. (Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23)
- Enjoy a night of fun, food and art during Hallandale Beach Food & Groove: A Wine, Food and Art Experience part of the Hallandale Beach Event Series hosted by 101.5 Lite FM's Those 2 Girls in the Morning, Julie Guy & Tamara G. (Saturday, May 22)
- The event that kicked off SOBEWFF® in 2002 and put the Festival on the culinary map returns for not one but two sessions! Enjoy a combination of top-rated champagne and open fire cooking during the Moët & Chandon BubbleQ hosted by Guy Fieri. (Saturday, May 22)
- Miami’s iconic dining program, Miami Spice and the Festival will join forces for Celebration Dessert Party! 20 Years of Miami Spice and SOBEWFF® hosted by Scott Conant. (Saturday, May 22)
- Sip, savor and relive the Festival’s best bites over 20 years with BACARDI presents Best of the Fest hosted by Andrew Zimmern featuring a special guest performance by 90’s icon, Grammy Award-winner and frontman of legendary group RUN DMC Rev Run. (Sunday, May 23)
Those looking to enjoy the more exclusive side of SOBEWFF® can indulge in one of the Festival’s Intimate Dinners. The series features more than 30 limited-seating dinners at South Florida’s most acclaimed restaurants where guests will enjoy a premium tasting menu highlighting the chefs’ signature cuisines paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirits. Limited tickets still available to the following dinners:
- BBQ Dinner hosted by Chris Lilly a five-time Memphis in May Grand Champion and Barbecue master. (Thursday, May 20)
- Enjoy a globally inspired feast during Dinner hosted by Ignacio Mattos and John Iatrellis at one of Miami Beach’s newest and hottest restaurants, Layla. (Thursday, May 20)
- Cerveceria La Tropical Beer Dinner hosted by Cindy Hutson and Aarón Sánchez part of the American Airlines Dinner Series will take place in a picturesque tropical beer garden and pay homage to throwback beers from Havana, Cuba during the Festival’s first ever beer paired dinner. (Friday, May 21)
- Take an exotic and bold culinary trip through pan-Asian flavors, perfectly complemented by scotch whisky cocktails during Dinner hosted by Jet Tila and Davide D'Agostino part of the Hallandale Beach Event Series. (Friday, May 21)
- Enjoy a fusion of Peruvian and Mexican flavors led by the mastermind behind one of the world’s 50 Best Restaurants during Dinner hosted by Enrique Olvera and Diego Oka. (Friday, May 21)
- Dinner hosted by Rocco DiSpirito and Fabio Viviani will transport guests to the Italian riviera during this waterside feast. (Friday, May 21)
- Dinner hosted by Justin Smillie and Julio Cesar Ramos will take place al fresco at Osteria Morini, the new Miami Beach outpost of the legendary Italian restaurant. (Friday, May 21)
- Two James Beard Award-winning chefs will take over Amara at Paraiso during the Dinner hosted by Andrew Zimmern, Michael Schwartz and Michael Paley. (Saturday, May 22)
- Dine under the stars at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel during the 20th annual Tribute Dinner honoring Giada De Laurentiis and Eduardo M. Sardiña hosted by Masters of Ceremonies Emilio & Emily Estefan. (Saturday, May 22)
Can’t make it to SOBEWFF® this year? Join the fun virtually! Capital One cardholders can exclusively explore small bites with big flavor during Snack-Sized South Beach: A Capital One Virtual Experience hosted by Aarón Sánchez and Ellen Bennett. Viewers will be able to virtually cook 'alongside' Sanchez and Bennett from the comfort of their own kitchens - making this a truly distinctive culinary affair.
Also new to the line-up this year, the #SOBEWFF Virtual Culinary Demos powered by Zoom. Sear, sauté and sizzle along with your favorite chefs all from the comfort of your own kitchen - as they share tips and tricks on how to cook like a Food Network star!
EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. 100% of the Festival’s net proceeds support its mission to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. the future leaders of the hospitality industry at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University (FIU). To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the School.
To ensure the safety of Festival-goers and Festival staff, SOBEWFF® has implemented the new COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols that follow guidance from the FIU Healthcare Committee. Tickets to these events and more are available online at sobewff.org or by calling 866.271.8540 (Phone sales are open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM EST). Stay up to date all year long by following along with the #SOBEWFF hashtag on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world’s greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31.8 million for the School. In September 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row.
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival® is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.