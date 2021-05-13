Spacelabs Healthcare Partners with Masimo to Bring Advanced Measurements to Spacelabs Patient Monitors

SNOQUALMIE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spacelabs Healthcare®, a division of OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”), and Masimo today announced that they have extended their partnership in patient monitoring to integrate SET® pulse oximetry, NomoLine® capnography, rainbow SET® Pulse CO-Oximetry, SedLine® brain function monitoring, and O3® regional oximetry into select Spacelabs multi-parameter monitors.

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Masimo as an important element of our mission to empower the care team to achieve superior outcomes,” said Spacelabs President Shalabh Chandra. “Masimo’s suite of advanced measurements, combined with Spacelabs’ innovative patient monitoring systems, helps us present a clear picture of the patient’s condition, prompting caregivers to take the right action at the right time.”

Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide OEM Sales and Global Health at Masimo, added, “We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Spacelabs to bring so many of our advanced parameters to hospitals equipped with their innovative patient monitors, helping them provide the best care possible. Together, we can help clinicians gain more insight into their patients’ physiological status—ultimately helping them improve outcomes.”

About Spacelabs Healthcare

Spacelabs Healthcare (www.spacelabshealthcare.com), a division of OSI Systems, Inc., is a provider of medical equipment and services, including solutions for patient monitoring and connectivity, non-invasive cardiology, and supplies and accessories selling to hospitals, clinics, and physician offices. The Company has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and Italy, and distributors in more than 100 countries around the world.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Masimo’s mission is to improve patient outcomes, reduce the cost of care, and take noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. For more information on OSI Systems or its subsidiary companies, visit www.osi-systems.com. News Filter: OSIS-G

