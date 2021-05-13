Allied Esports Strikes First Content Distribution Deal with MuxIP

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE), has reached an agreement with streaming workflow platform MuxIP to distribute hundreds of hours of content to select OTT platforms available around the world. The multiyear agreement is Allied Esports’ first distribution deal for originally produced content.

More than 250 hours of Allied Esports-produced competition and broadcasts from HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and international online tournaments is now available on the Allied Esports channel on streaming platforms PLEX, RiverTV, SportsTribal TV, Switch TV and HerogoTV.

Showcasing events like the VIE.gg CS:GO Legend Series, the Allied Esports Vegas Minor featuring Rainbow Six Siege and the Allied Esports VALORANT Ignition Series, the tournament content includes multi-day, head-to-head matchups between some of the most recognized esports organizations in the world such as G2, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid and more.

“The demand for high-quality esports content continues to grow exponentially as streaming platforms expand their entertainment programming and overall reach,” said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. “We’re thrilled to tap into our library and introduce new viewers and fans to some of the top competitive gaming content in the world.”

“We are excited to partner with Allied Esports to help them expand their audience reach across mature and emerging OTT platforms,” said Thomas Link, CEO of MuxIP. “Allied Esports has some of the best content in their genre and we expect considerable interest as they increase their OTT platform distributions.”

Today’s announcement continues Allied Esports’ strategy to deliver its library of content, including the broadcasts of community events, original productions and professional tournaments in North America and Europe, to more viewers.

In November 2020, Allied Esports introduced a 24-hour programming schedule across its Twitch channels that has generated more than 8.6 million Live Views through April 2021. In addition to the previously mentioned tournament content, Allied Esports’ Twitch programming schedule includes Legend Series events featuring VALORANT, Call of Duty and CS:GO, plus high-profile original events, including Ninja Vegas ’18 and PlayTime™ with KittyPlays.

The Allied Esports Twitch lineup also includes tournament broadcasts featuring rising stars from the company’s weekly community events at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas and online community tournaments, including Saturday Night Speedway featuring Mario Kart 8, the Strafe Series featuring VALORANT, the Combustion Series featuring Rocket League, and Frags.

Fans can watch Allied Esports’ tournament content by searching for the Allied Esports channel on the PLEX, RiverTV, SportsTribal TV, Switch TV and HerogoTV platforms, and by tuning in to Twitch at twitch.tv/alliedesports and twitch.tv/allied24seven.

About Allied Esports

Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with a global network of properties designed to serve as competition battlegrounds, content production centers and community experience hubs.

Through direct operation or membership in the Allied Esports Property Network, the world’s first esports affiliate program, Allied Esports’ facilities span North America, Europe, China and Australia, and include the world-renowned HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, a fleet of mobile arenas, the Allied Esports Trucks, and AE Studios in Hamburg, Germany.

Allied Esports’ properties serve as the home to a number of online and offline proprietary productions and events, including Frags and Saturday Night Speedway, as well as original partner programs like the Simon Cup and Trovo Titans.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT). For more information, visit AlliedEsportsEnt.com.

About MuxIP

MuxIP is a global leader in OTT cloud services offering a differentiated, turn-key solution for dynamic video advertising and next-generation broadcast operations. Our patented solutions seamlessly automate every facet of streaming by simplifying content preparation, channel scheduling, live event streaming, epg, mrss, scte, and best-in-class distribution and monetization. For more information, visit MuxIP.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the control of us, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to execute on our business plan; our ability to retain key personnel; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services; adequacy of our funds for future operations; our future expenses, revenue and profitability; our ability to develop new products; our dependence on key suppliers, manufacturers and strategic partners; and industry trends and the competitive environment in which we operate. These and other risk factors are discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.