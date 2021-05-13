Intero Continues Expanding Service Offerings With HomeServices Insurance Agency Partnership

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intero®, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., today announced the launch of HomeServices Insurance Agency within the company’s real estate services network. The HomeServices Insurance Agency announcement comes on the heels of the company’s other core real estate services that include partnerships with Prosperity Home Mortgage LLC and Orange Coast Title Company.

“Our mission at Intero is to provide customers with added value by delivering real estate services that exceed the client’s expectations,” said Brian Crane, co-founder and CEO of Intero. “Insurance is key to furthering that mission and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with HomeServices Insurance Agency to provide the best products and services available in the marketplace.”

In conjunction with the HomeServices Insurance Agency announcement, Intero is also proud to announce that Jyotirmoy “Jay” Bhattacharya will become the first insurance agent servicing Intero clients. Mr. Bhattacharya comes to HomeServices Insurance Agency with a wide array of experience from such insurance brands at AAA, Allstate, Geico and State Farm. In 2015, Mr. Bhattacharya made the switch from an engineering and technical background to the insurance industry. He has established himself as a top-tier insurance agent and has won several service awards for his sales excellence.

“We are excited to partner with Intero to offer their clients the best insurance products available with a level of service unsurpassed in the industry,” said Chris Rosati, president and CEO of HomeServices Insurance, Inc. “We are thrilled to have Jay join the HomeServices Insurance Agency team. We are confident that with his experience and his dedication to the client, he will play a pivotal role in the success of HomeServices Insurance Agency within the Intero network.”

“Delivering insurance services is key to rounding out the core offering that Intero provides to their clients,” said Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, the parent company to Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. “I can’t think of a better partnership than Intero and HomeServices Insurance Agency. Both companies are dedicated to providing top-of-the-line service to their clients and working tirelessly to make sure that every customer walks away with a smile on their face.”

About the Intero Brand:

Intero, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., serves Northern California and Nevada with 23 offices throughout the greater Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Calaveras County, Western Nevada and the Greater Lake Tahoe Region. The Intero Franchise network is comprised of 38 affiliates located in Alabama, California, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas. The company is headquartered in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. Find more information about Intero at www.intero.com. Find more information about HomeServices of America at www.homeservices.com.

About HomeServices Insurance:

HomeServices Insurance is an independent insurance agency that operates through a network of offices throughout the United States. As a full-service operation, HomeServices Insurance offers a full suite of quality insurance options including home, auto, umbrella, and more. HomeServices Insurance, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. HomeServices Insurance, Inc. d/b/a HomeServices Insurance Agency, a subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc. Find more information about HomeServices Insurance at www.homeservicesinsurance.com.