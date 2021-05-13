Twist Bioscience Supports the Engineering Biology Research Consortium as it Publishes Statement of Ethics

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced its support of the Engineering Biology Research Consortium (EBRC) and its Statement of Ethics in Engineering Biology Research. A companion paper, titled “Guiding ethical principles in engineering biology research,” to contextualize the purpose and principles behind the Statement has also now been published in ACS Synthetic Biology.

Progress in the field of engineering biology has already had a major impact in medicine, food and agriculture, environmental sustainability, and bioindustrial manufacturing. In the U.S. alone in 2016, the most recent data available, engineering biology accounted for 5.1%i of gross domestic product, as discussed in “Next Steps to Grow the Bioeconomy”ii published in Health Security. As with many other rapidly growing and highly impactful technologies, the long-term implications of this innovative research require forward-thinking guidelines and ethical frameworks to support responsible use. The EBRC Statement urges scientists to consider several guiding principles, including developing products or processes that benefit people, society, or the environment, and be aware and mindful of the ethical and societal consequences at each stage of their research.

“The goal of this Statement of Ethics from EBRC is to facilitate ongoing reflection and collaboration amongst our peers, the general scientific community, policymakers, and other stakeholders to support ethical processes and outcomes in engineering biology innovation and development,” said James Diggans, Ph.D., distinguished scientist, bioinformatics and biosecurity at Twist Bioscience and member of the EBRC Security Working Group.

“At Twist, we respect and understand the incredible power of our synthetic DNA technologies and, as such, pursue opportunities to further our biosecurity and ethical practices,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “We remain at the forefront of biosecurity screening and security research, enabling our customers to succeed in improving health and sustainability while actively engaging with external experts to ensure we continue to anticipate and address potential threats. The EBRC Statement of Ethics helps to provide additional guidance to our community, which we welcome and support.”

i The NAS study is Safeguarding the Bioeconomy, c.f https://www.nap.edu/catalog/25525/safeguarding-the-bioeconomy

ii Smith E, Diggans J. Next Steps to Grow the Bioeconomy. Health Secur. 2020 Jul/Aug;18(4):297-302. doi: 10.1089/hs.2020.0012. PMID: 32816592.