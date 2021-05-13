epocrates and ConnectiveRx Announce Exclusive Reseller Partnership to Help More Patients Overcome Medication Cost Barriers with ScriptGuide Patient Savings Messages

WATERTOWN, Mass. & WHIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--epocrates, the #1 medical reference app that enables more than one million prescribers to make confident point-of-care decisions, today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications. Under terms of the agreement, epocrates is the exclusive reseller of ConnectiveRx’s ScriptGuide patient savings messages, expanding their full complement of services to the pharmaceutical industry and ConnectiveRx’s ability to reach more clinicians and their eligible patients with medication savings offers.

A 2020 Gallup study found that nine in ten Americans are worried about the rising costs of prescription medications as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. epocrates and ConnectiveRx will help pharmaceutical brands broaden awareness among clinicians and their patients about medication savings offers via ScriptGuide messages. ScriptGuide messages are distributed to clinicians in workflow through the expansive ConnectiveRx EHR Networks and are designed to increase patient awareness of medication savings offers where they are most impactful – at the point of care. These patient savings messages directly address medication affordability challenges by offering patients a way to reduce out of pocket costs.

“Patients don’t benefit from medications that they can’t afford, which is why patient awareness of and access to medication savings offers during their doctor visits, or when they are being discharged from the hospital, is critical in supporting adherence and ultimately improving health,” said Frank Dana, the president and chief commercial officer of ConnectiveRx. “Through the strength of our partnership, we grow our reach and expand networks that are helping more patients afford their medications today—and into the future.”

“The cost of prescriptions should never stand in the way of patients receiving the medications they need to maintain or improve their health and wellbeing. We are thrilled to become the exclusive reseller of ConnectiveRx’s ScriptGuide coupons to break down barriers to medication access and adherence,” said Diane Bartoli, vice president and general manager, epocrates. “Additionally, this partnership will allow epocrates to further develop the close partnerships we have with pharmaceutical companies and media buying agencies through an expanded offering that now includes patient savings on prescription medications with ScriptGuide.”

About epocrates

Since 1998, epocrates, an athenahealth company, has served essential, clinical content to more than one million physicians, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals. Centered around unparalleled drug prescribing and safety information, the app provides fast answers and trusted decision support in seconds at the point of care, enabling clinicians to focus on delivering the most effective and personalized patient care. Our Medical Information team is committed to providing accurate, current, unbiased and clinically relevant information, which is why epocrates has been rated as the #1 medical reference app for over a decade. For more information, please visit: www.epocrates.com.

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx works hard to help take the pain out of the prescription process for pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers and their patients. Through a technology-driven platform of patient support, affordability, awareness and adherence solutions for branded and specialty medications, the company provides services which help patients and their healthcare providers navigate the complex patient journey for more than 84 million patients and 1.6 million healthcare providers each year. ConnectiveRx is headquartered in both Whippany, NJ and Pittsburgh, PA. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook @ConnectiveRx.