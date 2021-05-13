The University of Memphis Expands Corporate Workforce Education Opportunities by Partnering with InStride

MEMPHIS, Tenn. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The University of Memphis has partnered with InStride to join its academic network, increasing both entities’ ability to reach more corporations interested in sponsoring strategic workforce education for their employees. The University of Memphis has a proven track record in online learning, launching its first online programs more than 25 years ago in 1995, and now boasting more than 100 accredited academic programs and thousands of students worldwide.

The University of Memphis branded its collective of online programs UofM Global 5 years ago and already collaborates with corporations to produce innovative, customizable partnerships. Most notably, the University has established strong programs with organizations such as FedEx’s LiFE (Learning inspired by FedEx) program, the City of Memphis’ COMPETE and RISE programs and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s MAAP program, which allow eligible employees the opportunity to pursue a higher education degree with potentially no out-of-pocket costs and robust student support services, including 24/7 tutoring as needed.

“It is very exciting for the University of Memphis and UofM Global to partner with InStride, an outstanding global company,” said UofM President M. David Rudd. “During UofM Global’s five years, we have consistently expanded access to quality online programs for students from all across the world. We are thankful that InStride chose to be a part of the UofM’s momentum, and we are looking forward to working with InStride’s network of employees in earning degrees.”

“The opportunity to join InStride’s exclusive network not only places UofM Global among an elite group of post-secondary institutions offering quality online education but also expands our reach to corporations around the globe investing in employee professional development,” added Richard Irwin, executive dean of UofM Global, Academic Innovation and the College of Professional & Liberal Studies.

With the addition of the University of Memphis, InStride’s academic network now has a well-regarded partner with strong ties to the thriving corporate environment around the City and the University. The InStride network is comprised of universities and education providers throughout the United States and on four continents, with courses ranging from skills training to high school completion to bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

InStride’s more than 30 corporate partners recognize that investing in strategic education programs at all levels addresses attraction of qualified candidates, retention, upskilling and retraining of current employees; critical diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, and keeps corporations relevant. The more skilled and educated employees are, the better a business performs. More importantly, these opportunities create a deep and lasting impact for learners, their families and the communities in which they live.

“The University of Memphis is recognized for the tremendous relationships they have already established with large corporations, especially those with a strong presence in its geographic region,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of InStride. “We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to work with academic partners like Memphis who share our drive to enable enterprises and their people to continually advance through education.”

As a public benefit company, InStride drives business and social impact forward through workforce education. InStride partners with industry-leading companies such as Aramark, Carvana, Labcorp and Prime Communications to offer their employees the life-changing benefits of a college education through a network of top-tier universities. As a result, InStride’s corporate partners have enrolled more than 35,000 employee-learners in higher education, helping them avoid more than $300 million in student debt.

About University of Memphis

Founded in 1912, the University of Memphis is nationally recognized for its academic, research and athletic programs and is ranked in the Top Tier for U.S. Public Universities by U.S. News & World Report. The UofM educates more than 22,000 students and awards more than 4,000 degrees annually. The UofM is proud to offer the Helen Hardin Honors College, the largest honors college in the state. Additionally, the FedEx Institute of Technology, based at the UofM, is a flagship global research initiative that partnered with the University to secure numerous technology patents, including a record 10 in 2017. The prestigious Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, which was listed as having the “Best Law School Facilities” in the nation, had a seven percent federal judicial clerkship rate for the Class of 2017, placing it among the top law schools in the United States. The UofM is also pleased to offer Tennessee’s only doctoral degree program in music through the Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, which will be opening a new 40,000-square-foot music center. The Loewenberg College of Nursing, in its 52nd year, was nationally recognized for diversity. As the largest Graduate School in the Mid-South, the UofM had four graduate programs ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report while the publication ranked two UofM online programs nationally. The UofM Lambuth with its 57-acre, tree-filled, tranquil campus in Jackson, Tenn., was acquired in 2011. With a variety of nationally ranked programs, the University stands out as a leader in the virtual delivery of advanced education through its online degree collective, UofM Global. More than 3,000 UofM students are taking courses solely online from 39 states and multiple countries. UofM Global, ranked in the top five online programs in the Mid-South by U.S. News and World Report, has endless opportunities to assist with a career path without the boundaries set forth by traditional college structures. The University of Memphis has a close academic relationship with a number of Fortune 500 companies, including FedEx, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, AutoZone and International Paper, located in the City of Memphis.

About InStride

As the premier global provider of strategic enterprise education™ programs, InStride enables employers to provide career-boosting degrees and credentials to their employees, through leading global academic institutions across the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Australia. InStride helps organizations achieve transformative business and social impact by unlocking the power of education, through advanced technology-enabled experiences for learners and corporate partners alike. Given its focus on generating social impact, InStride received Fortune’s Impact 20 and Inc.'s Best in Business awards in 2020. For more information, please visit www.instride.com or follow InStride on Twitter and LinkedIn.