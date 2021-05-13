Blessing Health System Strengthens Its Allscripts Strategic Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is thrilled to publicize that client Blessing Health System, a not-for-profit healthcare organization located in Quincy, IL, has substantially expanded its Allscripts partnership to three facilities—Blessing Health Keokuk, Hannibal Clinic, and partner provider Scotland County Hospital. The health system has also acquired Allscripts Managed Services and has extended its agreement through 2028.

“Allscripts has been our trusted partner for more than 16 years. Its technology has helped us improve access to care and healthcare experiences for our patients,” said Maureen Kahn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blessing Health System. “One of the greatest assets a partner like Allscripts can share with its affiliates is innovative technology. Leveraging the advanced solutions Blessing Health System and Allscripts have developed is the culmination of many parallel strategies, all converging to benefit the many communities we serve.”

Allscripts Sunrise™ is a comprehensive, contemporary platform of health, which connects all aspects of care. These including acute, ambulatory, surgical, pharmacy, radiology, and laboratory services. The platform also features an integrated revenue cycle and patient administration system. Sunrise is a clinician-friendly, evidence-based single platform with integrated analytics that helps deliver better health outcomes in hospitals around the world.

Allscripts Managed Services supports an organization’s infrastructure, Allscripts solutions and third-party applications. It also provides comprehensive service desk support and application management services, engaging in project delivery, strategic and leadership-planning activities.

“We are proud of our ability to grow and scale at the pace of our industry and our clients. This expansion aligns Allscripts long-term commitment to Blessing Health System,” said Allscripts Chief Executive Officer Paul Black. “We are honored to support Blessing’s success with our solutions as we enable the health system’s strategy of healthier connected communities. When partners share an ambitious, forward-looking, long-term vision, it creates a unique and highly valued fraternity, where we elevate a relationship to that of ‘trusted partner.’ We look forward to continued, shared success as we help Blessing provide excellent care for their ever-growing communities.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

