GO First with the Industry 1st Cordless Plunge Router - that can also Plug In - for Ultimate Versatility from Metabo HPT

BRASELTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metabo HPT today announced the launch of the Industry First Cordless Plunge Router that offers complete freedom to tackle woodworking jobs on the GO! The 36V MultiVolt™ ½” Plunge Router (model M3612DA) is part of the expanding MultiVolt System of power tools from Metabo HPT. It accepts any MultiVolt battery for extreme power and runtime AND accepts the unique AC Adapter (model ET36A) to plug in for all day runtime offering ultimate versatility and extending battery life. It’s backed by Metabo HPT’s Lifetime Lithium-Ion tool body warranty and two-year Lithium-Ion battery warranty for peace of mind.

Green means GO. With this 36V cordless router you can go work just about anywhere. No longer must you be tethered to a workstation. Just slide on the MultiVolt battery and get going. When you need to get the job done quickly this 2 peak HP brushless router features faster cutting speeds than its corded equivalents. With 11,000 up to 25,000 RPM it can plunge through even the hardest of woods with ease. The bit capacity is ¼” or ½” with included collets, and with a plunge stroke of 1-31/32”, one can easily adjust the depth of cut with the tool-less design. This router is equipped with a bright LED light designed to allow work to be done even in the darkest of places. Keep the job clean by easily connecting to a vacuum with the included dust collection port. The M3612DA Cordless router comes with a 2.5Ah MultiVolt battery (371751M), a rapid charger (UC18YSL3), ½” and ¼” collets, 7-piece template guide set, straight guide, wrench and carrying bag.

Perhaps the most unique advantage for ALL 36V MultiVolt cordless tools from Metabo HPT is the ability to transform to corded use with the revolutionary AC adapter (model ET36A – sold separately). Woodworkers can conveniently get the functionality of two tools (cordless and corded) in one. Use the M3612DA Router cordless when it makes sense on the job. However, if power is readily available, then save battery life and the cost of battery replacements by just plugging in so you can go all day.

Versatility is a key advantage to the modern woodworker. Once invested in the M3612DA Cordless Router, the same MultiVolt battery that powers this 36V tool can also power ANY 36V Metabo HPT tool and any 18V cordless tool. Runtime is doubled when installed on 18V tools! Now woodworkers have the flexibility to add to their cordless tool arsenal - sharing the MultiVolt battery across the 36V and 18V cordless tool platform for ultimate versatility thanks to the MultiVolt System advantage. 36V MultiVolt ½” Plunge Router – Model M3612DA - MSRP $399.