Member Driven Technologies Partners with Digital Onboarding to Deliver Digital Journeys that Welcome, Educate and Deepen Relationships with Credit Union Members

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core processing system from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that it has partnered with Digital Onboarding, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that helps credit union members to activate, adopt and effectively leverage the financial services that are available to them.

Through the partnership, MDT’s credit union clients will be able to use Digital Onboarding’s platform to engage their new members digitally, allowing for personalized and streamlined adoption of ancillary services, such digital banking, bill pay and eStatements. The platform also enables credit unions to educate and closely guide members through any notable changes, such as a digital channels migration or addition of a new service.

“We are excited to partner with MDT, a CUSO with a strong reputation in the financial services space,” said Ted Brown, CEO at Digital Onboarding. “By leveraging our platform, their credit union clients will benefit from increased efficiencies around the onboarding process while delivering a more engaging, seamless member experience.”

Digital Onboarding’s automated platform makes the new membership and complementary service setup process more efficient and effective than traditional phone calls, emails or print materials. By digitally engaging with members from the onset, credit unions can improve member satisfaction and retention. Plus, increasing new member activation rates positively contributes to the bottom line.

“Digital Onboarding is a powerful addition to our comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions,” said Larry Nichols, president and CEO of MDT. “Account opening represents the first interaction credit unions have with a member, and with Digital Onboarding’s platform, our clients can make sure this experience is quick and convenient. And, the technology allows for interactive digital engagement through other transitions as well, solidifying member loyalty. Digital Onboarding is just another example of the sophisticated digital tools MDT offers to help our clients enhance the member experience and strengthen their overall competitive positions.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, as well as dozens of complementary solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, security, continuity and regulatory solutions as well as imaging, consulting and hardware purchasing services. MDT’s open platform allows credit unions to seamlessly integrate with virtually any technology provider of their choosing. By alleviating the technology burden, MDT frees credit unions to focus more on member service. With the CUSO’s hybrid approach to outsourcing, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing cybersecurity and business continuity and reducing costs. MDT serves credit unions representing more than $22 billion in assets and approximately two million members. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About Digital Onboarding

Digital Onboarding Inc. is a SaaS technology company focused on helping banking customers and credit union members activate their financial services products. Digital Onboarding provides a fully automated new account activation platform that is more efficient and effective than traditional phone calls, emails, direct mail, and print brochures, driving profit by increasing new customer activation rates.