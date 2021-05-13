Savage Enhances Rail Yard Safety with PS Technology's Innovative 3D Simulation Training

Savage is extending their investment in 3D locomotive operator training simulation to include customized switchyard scenarios to practice procedures and communications. This training ensures consistent training between employees including record keeping of the training. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PS Technology (PST) is pleased to announce that global transportation and logistics provider Savage will use 3D simulation training designed by PST specifically for Savage rail yard and industrial switching operations. PST worked closely with Savage’s yard and training teams to develop a fully customized training package that utilized Savage’s yard configurations, rules, and operating practices to shape the curriculum and that lets the Savage team further extend the abilities of their locomotive simulators.

Armando Tirado, Vice President & Industrial Rail Unit Leader for Savage explains, “As a critical logistics partner, we’re focused on the safety of our Team Members and how working safely benefits our customers. Savage is investing to be on the leading edge of training and safety in the rail industry. The vast majority of rail simulation technology in the marketplace is geared towards work on mainline track which doesn’t address where most incidents occur. Working with PST, we’re able to bridge that gap and further extend our locomotive simulation training, improving safety and increasing the ROI on our technology investment.”

PST and Savage previously worked together to enhance Savage’s training abilities with locomotive simulation. Savage recently added two full-size locomotive simulators plus a Remote Control Operator (RCO) simulation unit that allows conductors to digitally control locomotives in rail yards from outside the cab.

“Rail yard operations can present unique challenges because of their ever-changing nature,” says Tirado. “This new training, customized to our yards, helps us practice communications and procedures to mitigate safety risks. It also ensures all of our team members are trained to the same standards.”

“We are extremely pleased to be working with such a well-respected leader in the logistics arena,” says PST President Seenu Chundru. “Savage recognizes the benefit of implementing cutting-edge digital training and is moving forward to capture more benefits with these updates. Although improved safety has always been the goal of our simulation development, it’s really gratifying to know for a fact that we’re making a big difference for our customers too.”

About PS Technology

PS Technology is committed to delivering significant and measurable returns to its clients and partners. For over three decades, PST has improved the processes and systems surrounding crew management, timekeeping and physics-based simulation solutions with integrity and a desire to create value.

PST’s asset management systems power the largest railroads in North America. PST’s crew management and timekeeping solutions have been used to manage the day-to-day operations of over 100,000 employees that run, maintain, and support rail operations across more than 120,000 miles of rail. PST’s physics-based simulation solutions provide a premium learning environment.

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global supply chain infrastructure and industrial services company with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling, and other industrial services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies