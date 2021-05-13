Howard Energy Partners to Significantly Expand Its Port Arthur Terminal Facility to Support Local Renewable Diesel Production

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Howard Energy Partners (HEP) today announced that it has executed long-term agreements with Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), a 50/50 joint venture between Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), and plans to significantly expand its Port Arthur, Texas terminal facilities to support DGD’s recently announced plant, a 470-million-gallon-per-year renewable diesel production facility to be located at Valero’s Port Arthur refinery. Engineering, permitting, and construction on HEP’s Port Arthur facility expansion has begun, with an in-service date coinciding with the startup of DGD’s new plant.

HEP will provide DGD with logistic solutions for renewable diesel feedstock and finished product through the construction of 575,000 barrels of tank storage, three pipelines and associated connections to Valero’s Port Arthur refinery, seven miles of rail track and associated rail unloading/loading facilities, truck unloading facilities, and a Panamax-class-capable deep-water dock. The new facilities are being designed to handle multiple products and have additional capacity for third-party shippers.

Once this expansion is complete, HEP’s Port Arthur facility will consist of 1.9 million barrels of refined product storage capacity, 16 miles of rail track with unit train and manifest service from two railroads, three barge docks, two ship docks, and pipeline connectivity to local refiners and major refined product distribution hubs.

“We are excited to work with both Valero and Darling to support their new renewable diesel production facility and help bring this sustainable, clean-burning fuel to market,” said Rod Pullen, Vice President of Business Development and Asset Optimization for HEP. “This significant expansion of our strategically located Port Arthur terminal illustrates the facility’s extensive footprint and capacity to grow and meet the needs of moving feedstock and refined products throughout the Gulf Coast market. We look forward to additional future development, continuing our commitment to building infrastructure projects that bring long-term and repeatable value to our investors.”

"Howard Energy Partners’ long-term contract with Diamond Green Diesel provides DGD with a competitive advantage in the production and distribution of renewable diesel around the world,” said John Bullock, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer for Darling Ingredients. "We firmly believe the greater the flexibility of your supply chain, the better you can react to the changing dynamics, as the demand for renewable diesel continues to strengthen. We believe this agreement significantly enhances our raw material sourcing of feedstock as well as provides for better finished product marketing and distribution when the DGD Port Arthur facility commences production in the second half of 2023. We are fortunate to have a growth-oriented company like HEP in Port Arthur to team up with on this project and we look forward to our long-term relationship.”

About Howard Energy Partners

San Antonio-based Howard Midstream Energy Partners, LLC d/b/a Howard Energy Partners is an independent midstream energy company, owning and operating natural gas and crude oil gathering and transportation pipelines, natural gas processing plants, liquid storage terminals, deep-water dock and terminal facilities, rail, terminal and transloading facilities and other related midstream assets in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Mexico. The company has corporate offices in San Antonio, Houston and Monterrey, Mexico. For more information on Howard Energy Partners, please visit our website www.howardenergypartners.com.

About Diamond Green Diesel

DGD is a leader in producing a clean-burning, renewable diesel to meet the growing demand for renewable fuels. Renewable diesel is made from responsible and sustainable feedstock, such as used cooking oil, rendered animal fats and inedible corn oil. Renewable diesel is chemically identical to standard diesel and is 100% compatible with existing engines and infrastructure. More information can be found here.