Iron Mountain to Divest Intellectual Property Management Business

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage and information management services, today signed an agreement to sell its Intellectual Property Management (“IPM”) business to NCC Group (“NCC”), a publicly listed software escrow and cyber security company, located in the UK. All of the assets associated with IPM will be sold to NCC for gross proceeds of $220 million, or approximately $165 million, net of taxes and fees, subject to adjustments.

The divestiture of the IPM business aligns with Iron Mountain’s strategy to focus on its core strengths and invest in innovative new products, services and solutions to better position the company for future growth.

“The transaction is consistent with our capital allocation strategy. It will represent another source of capital to fund our strategic growth areas, including our data center development pipeline,” said Barry A. Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Iron Mountain.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, IPM represented revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $33 million and $22 million, respectively. The transaction is expected to close in early June 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of NCC’s shareholders.

