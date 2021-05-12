FLEETCOR® and Pilot Flying J Extend Fuel Card Acceptance Agreements

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today that it has renewed its card acceptance agreement with Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America. The long-term agreement will benefit both FLEETCOR’s Comdata and Fuelman Network customers who fuel within Pilot Flying J’s extensive truck stop network.

“Extending our agreement with Pilot Flying J is a testament to a mutually-beneficial relationship that dates back nearly four decades. By offering multiple fuel solutions we’re able to accommodate the needs of nearly any size and type of commercial fleet. As a result, we anticipate many more prosperous years alongside Pilot Flying J as a partner,” said Ron Clarke, FLEETCOR Chairman and CEO.

About FLEETCOR®

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.