ORDRS and LABalytics Partner to Extend Population Health Lab Testing in Expanded Efforts to Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ORDRS, a health technology company that is revolutionizing the lab testing industry, announced today a partnership with Palo Alto-based LABalytics to extend a powerful population health lab testing platform that will give employers and schools valuable insight for COVID-19 testing and beyond.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had revealed the importance of providing patients rapid access to quality, convenient testing,” said Erik Ibarra, CEO of ORDRS. “We are continuing that mission with this partnership that will allow customers the easiest, most comprehensive platform for COVID-19 testing.”

The partnership combines ORDRS’ innovative technology platform that streamlines lab test authorization, purchasing and access to results, with LABalytics’ platform that provides testing workflow management, 50-state compliant testing reporting, and in-depth analytics for workforce screening and population management.

The unified platform makes it turnkey for employers, schools and other customers to enable a complete COVID-19 testing, screening and monitoring program within weeks that includes easy ordering, physician authorization, test insights, and population management. The solution leverages the deep compliance and regulatory experience of each organization to address regulatory compliance requirements, consumer privacy and security, while complying with HHS and CDC reporting requirements for COVID-19 lab testing.

“We are excited about this partnership and bringing a comprehensive COVID-19 testing and population management solution to employers and schools,” said Farshid Sedghi, Chief Operating Officer of LABalytics. “Combatting this world pandemic demands innovation, cooperation and a relentless pursuit of simple testing access and monitoring for patients. Together with ORDRS, we bring a broad set of differentiated capabilities which will drastically improve the end-to-end testing experience.”

While the partnership initially includes COVID-19 testing, the combined platform can be utilized for any lab tests.

To learn more about ORDRS’ partnership with LABalytics, visit https://www.ordrs.io/covid19.

About ORDRS

ORDRS believes all Americans should have access to lab testing that is simple, accurate and insightful. That’s why we’re revolutionizing the way lab tests are authorized, purchased and resulted with a turnkey technology platform designed for payors, employers, labs and a range of consumer health brands. Our customers have delivered more than 1 million lab results through our digitally enabled platform, which includes: lab test authorization via our 50-state Physician Network, a Lab Partner Network with more than 3,000 tests, an API for easy integration, and a Consumer Storefront and Portal for rapidly launching direct-to-consumer testing.

For more information about ORDRS, visit https://www.ordrs.io or email info@ordrs.io.

About LABalytics

LABalytics is a leading lab testing and workflow management technology provider designed to assist employers, schools, medical practices, and test manufacturers streamline testing processes and automate mandated test result reporting across all 50 states. LABalytics’ platform is test and device-type agnostic, provides organizations with real-time insights through a robust suite of data analytics tools, and can be set up to enable testing for organizations in a matter of hours.

To learn more visit https://www.labalytics.co or email hello@labalytics.co.