Plymouth Rock Assurance and Slippery Rock University Alumni Association Align to Launch New Insurance Discount Program

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, has launched a new affiliation with Slippery Rock University Alumni Association, to provide Slippery Rock alumni discounted auto insurance. This program is available to members of Rock Nation in Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

“We’re delighted to partner with the Slippery Rock University Alumni Association, and offer their alumni insurance discounts, as well as our exclusive customer benefits,” said Tom Lyons, Chief Operations Officer, Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “The addition of Slippery Rock to our alumni affiliation program continues to build on our vision to partner with leading education institutions and alumni groups in the Northeast.”

The alumni discount program also includes insurance benefits like Get Home Safe® taxi reimbursement, Crashbusters® mobile claim service, and a discount on motorcycle policies, in addition to the quality coverage and friendly service Plymouth Rock is known for.

“For more than 100 years we have thoughtfully offered programs and services in support of Rock alumni,” said L. Michael Ross, Slippery Rock University Alumni Association Board President. “We are excited to partner with Plymouth Rock to further our mission to bring our alumni and their families’ great auto insurance rates and exclusive discounts. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Plymouth Rock’s unique customer benefits include exclusive auto and home insurance programs with leading professional and collegiate sports teams across the Northeast, including the New York Yankees, Penn State Athletics, the New Jersey Devils and more. To learn more about Plymouth Rock’s fan benefits click here.

Visit Plymouthrock.com/SRUAA to see more about the new Slippery Rock University affinity program or contact your agent.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock was established to offer its customers a higher level of service and a more innovative set of products and features than they would expect from an insurance company. Plymouth Rock's innovative approach puts customers' convenience and satisfaction first, giving them the choice to do business the way they want – online, using a mobile device, by phone or with one of Plymouth Rock's agents. Plymouth Rock Assurance® and Plymouth Rock® are brand names and service marks used by separate underwriting, managed insurance, and management companies that offer property and casualty insurance in multiple states. Taken together, the companies write and manage more than $1.6 billion in auto and home insurance premiums across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Each underwriting and managed insurance company is a separate legal entity that is financially responsible only for its own insurance products. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued by each separate company. Some discounts, coverages, payment plans, features and benefits are not available in all states and companies. You can learn more about us by visiting plymouthrock.com.