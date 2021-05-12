Arizona Nurses Association and Better Place Forests Partner to Recognize Fallen Nurses, Healthcare Workers in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of Nurses Month, today, the Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA), the oldest and largest nursing association in Arizona, and Better Place Forests, the company that built America’s first conservation memorial forests, are announcing that they are partnering to build a “Heroes Memorial” recognizing Arizona’s fallen nurses and healthcare heroes who lost their lives as part of their service during the global COVID-19 pandemic. The memorial is set to be built in Better Place Forests Flagstaff, a 160-acre forest located in the iconic desert highlands with notable mountain views, one hour from the Grand Canyon and Sedona. The forest is also accessible from major cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA) is the voice of nursing in Arizona and is at the forefront of recognizing healthcare providers and the big impact they make. AzNA represents 95,000 nurses in the state, aims to elevate the profession, and identifies the value that nursing brings to the community. Due to support from organizations like AzNA, Arizona has been ranked amongst the best states in the country for nurses.

Dr. Dawna Cato, CEO of AzNA comments: “AzNA is honored to recognize the nurses and healthcare providers who have shown an exceptional dedication to their patients during such vulnerable moments, especially during the pandemic. They are mentally and emotionally critical to families, and should be acknowledged in the highest regard. We’re proud to be working with community-minded organizations like Better Place Forests to build this memorial in such a beautiful, inspiring destination like their forest.”

The Heroes Memorial will capture the names of healthcare providers and frontline heroes, including nurses, who have died helping to fight COVID-19. In the upcoming weeks, AzNA will be requesting and confirming names to be inscribed on the Heroes Memorial. Those eligible include frontline workers in the healthcare system in the state of Arizona who have passed away from COVID-19 or as a result of their frontline work during the pandemic.

Sandy Gibson, Co-founder and CEO of Better Place Forests comments: “During the darkest and most dangerous moments of the pandemic, nurses and frontline healthcare providers throughout the United States risked their lives to help save others’. I am honored that we can help the Arizona Nurses Association recognize their local frontline heroes with a memorial in their honor.

For the heroes from Arizona who gave their lives in the line of duty, their names will be inscribed forever in the forest as a memorial to their courage and their sacrifice. I hope their story will give strength to future generations of Arizonans, including nurses and healthcare providers who so often, without complaint or desire for recognition, endure risks to their personal health and carry our lives in their hands.”

Better Place Forests’ conservation memorial forest in Flagstaff is described as a forest oasis in the desert highlands that protects 160 acres of open space in the area. They offer a protected landscape where families can choose a private memorial tree that contributes to conserving that forestland for generations to come.

As a part of the company’s commitment to protect iconic forests and open spaces, Better Place Forests will ensure that the land is well-maintained, will thrive ecologically, and is protected from development.

The Heroes Memorial is expected to be built over the next year.

About the Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA)

The Arizona Nurses Association (AzNA) is a statewide membership-based professional association of licensed nurses. Founded in 1919, AzNA is the oldest and largest nursing association in Arizona. Our 3700+ members represent all segments of nursing practice and come from all practice settings, seeking to ensure that nurses can provide adequate care to all Arizonans who require it. For more information about AzNA, visit www.aznurse.org

About the Arizona Foundation for the Future of Nursing (AzFFN)

The Arizona Foundation for the Future of Nursing (AzFFN) is the philanthropic arm of AzNA which supports scholarships, workforce and leadership. For more information about AzFFN, visit www.aznurse.org/foundation

About Better Place Forests

At Better Place Forests, their mission is to inspire everyone to leave a meaningful legacy for the planet and the people they love. They are the end-of-life company that built America’s first conservation memorial forests –– beautiful, sustainable alternatives to cemeteries for people who choose cremation. They offer you an end-of-life experience that is uplifting, empowering and personal by enabling you to return your ashes to the earth, underneath a protected memorial tree. By creating beautiful memorial spaces that resonate with you and your loved ones, they establish, maintain and protect forestland for generations to come.

Awarded as one of Fast Company’s “World Changing Ideas” and “Most Innovative Companies” of 2020, Better Place Forests helps you write a better ending to your story and establish a lasting legacy while conserving some of the most iconic natural land in North America. For more information, visit www.betterplaceforests.com.