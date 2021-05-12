GigNet Signs Agreement with RIU Hotels & Resorts to Provide High-Speed Internet at Twelve Locations in the Mexican Caribbean

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber-optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, north of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing broadband for multiple locations in the Mexican Caribbean for RIU Hotels & Resorts.

“Each of the 12 RIU Hotels & Resorts in the Mexican Caribbean (Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Playa Car, and the Riviera Maya strip) have their own personality, and they also have a lot in common: white sandy beaches, the best 24-hour all-inclusive service, a varied gastronomical experience, fun entertainment programs for all ages, and something that our guests are now demanding as a prerequisite: high-speed Internet,” commented Miguel Reynés Massanet, C.I.O. RIU Hotels & Resorts. “The pandemic has changed how people travel and what they expect from their travel and hospitality providers. Hygiene, safety, and convenience are at the top of the list of demands and high-speed Internet is needed to be able to fulfill all these requirements. GigNet has satisfied all our requests and we are very happy with the service they have provided.”

Mark Carney, OBE, President of GigNet Mexico, added, “Travelers are depending on Internet more than ever, and we are thrilled about giving guests at RIU Hotels & Resorts the opportunity to experience world class connectivity. We are supplying high-speed broadband to enable guests to share their travel experience with loved ones and enjoy simultaneous use of cloud and streaming applications such as Zoom calls, Netflix streaming, and PlayStation gaming in their rooms or anywhere on the resort property.”

ABOUT RIU HOTELS AND RESORTS

The international RIU chain was founded in Mallorca by the Riu family in 1953 as a small holiday firm and is still owned by the family's third generation. The company specializes in holiday resorts. With the inauguration of its first city hotel in 2010, RIU is expanding its range of products with its own line of city hotels called RIU Plaza. RIU Hotels & Resorts now has 100 hotels in 20 countries. In 2020, the chain welcomed 2.3 million guests and provided jobs for a total of 24,425 employees. RIU is currently the world's 32nd ranked chain, one of the Caribbean's most popular, the third largest in Spain in terms of revenue, and the fourth largest in number of rooms.

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the digital transformation of the region.