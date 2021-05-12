Wienerschnitzel Continues Its Record-Breaking Sales in 2021

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wienerschnitzel continues its successful run on record same-store sales — up 16.8% in 2020 — and the iconic hot dog franchise has not slowed down through April 2021.

Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, with more than 330 locations and serving over 120 million hot dogs per year, has planted roots with new franchise partners in three open markets thanks to a 20-unit deal in Louisiana, a 7-store deal in Houston and a 3-store deal in Boise, Idaho. The demand has continued into the Midwest, while the brand has identified key markets for new growth.

This momentum has led Wienerschnitzel to roll out a development incentive plan for new Midwest markets, according to Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development.

“The level of interest and our customer profile in the Midwest is remarkable,” Milburn said. “It is telling the number of franchise inquiries — and the vast underserved markets — coming from the heartland of America. The lead-in is always the same: ‘There’s nothing like Wienerschnitzel in our city — we need one.’

“Achieving record sales despite disruptions in the supply chain shows how well we adapted and catered to our franchisees' needs during the pandemic. This is a unique moment where Wienerschnitzel and our iconic hot dog menu is extremely relevant and proving to be historically resilient. The timing is right and here we are, opening new markets by extending an innovative strategy so entrepreneurs can develop with confidence.”

The new Wienerschnitzel incentive plan is available to well-qualified candidates in select new states who can commit to a three-store development schedule. In doing so, they are eligible for a discounted royalty incentive of only 1 percent in their first year of operation, for each of their first three stores. In addition, Galardi Group, Inc., parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee Freez, will contribute to local marketing funds for their first store. Terms and conditions apply, as the incentive plan is designed to help new franchise owners successfully grow with Wienerschnitzel into new Midwest markets.

“One third of our franchise system never had inside dining prior to the pandemic,” Ted Milburn continues. “Our business is such that drive thru and take-out have always been the dominant sales leaders. This allows us tremendous flexibility in smaller real estate sites, conversion building options and even endcaps with drive thru. The business model is inviting.”

Wienerschnitzel is seeking qualified franchisees in select states including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.

“For 60 years, Wienerschnitzel has continued to thrive thanks to a simple business model and its unique, hot dog-focused menu that also includes the iconic Tastee Freez soft-serve dessert,” said Cindy Galardi Culpepper, CEO of Galardi Group, Inc. “We couldn’t be more excited about the future and untapped potential of Wienerschnitzel in the Midwest markets.”

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, CA, Galardi Group, Inc. franchises 330 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 10 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit Wienerschnitzel’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more.