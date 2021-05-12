Gozio Health and CriticalArc Partner to Enhance Hospital and Health System Safety

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gozio Health, an industry-leading, customizable end-to-end mobile platform, and CriticalArc, creators of SafeZone®, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution, today announced a partnership that enables hospitals and health systems to enhance security and safety by adding CriticalArc’s SafeZone to Gozio’s location based services platform.

Nearly 75% of workplace assaults occur in a healthcare setting, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. CriticalArc’s SafeZone utilizes Gozio’s Bluetooth infrastructure to enable healthcare staff to call for emergency help or routine assistance in any location, indoors or out, using either their smart phones or a dedicated wearable alarm. The organization’s security dispatchers can pinpoint the precise locations of any person calling for help, and the locations of the nearest responders, making it easy for them to coordinate a response, typically 50% faster.

“Healthcare worker safety is a critical component of patient care and something that is top of mind for healthcare providers. By adding CriticalArc’s safety solution to Gozio’s wayfinding infrastructure, hospitals and health systems can confidently prioritize staff safety and more efficiently respond to workplace violence incidents. Increasing healthcare worker safety enables staff satisfaction, reduces turnover and ultimately improves patient outcomes,” said Glenn Farrant, CEO and Co-founder of CriticalArc.

“For the hospitals and health systems we work with the safety of staff is a top priority – even more so with the challenges of delivering care during a pandemic,” said Joshua Titus, CEO and founder of Gozio Health. “Partnering with CriticalArc was an obvious choice given their deep experience with security and incident response in the healthcare space. With the ‘safety everywhere’ protection that this partnership offers, healthcare workers can better focus on what they do best—provide care to their patients.”

“Unlike a typical staff duress system, SafeZone helps healthcare providers keep their people safe with one unified system,” says Glenn Farrant, CEO, CriticalArc. “By providing safety everywhere – on campus, in buildings, parking areas, community clinics, and even for staff making home visits – SafeZone is transforming the way healthcare providers manage the safety of their staff.”

For more information about Gozio Health, visit www.goziohealth.com and for more information on CriticalArc and SafeZone go to www.criticalarc.com.

About Gozio Health

Gozio Health offers an end-to-end, customizable mobile platform exclusively for healthcare systems, including digital front door. Gozio’s extensible mobile platform enables seamless consumer interactions and provides an anytime, anywhere connection to patients that improves their overall experience and access to care. Popular patient engagement features include patented wayfinding with turn-by-turn navigation, virtual visits, physician directories, appointment scheduling, access to electronic health records, Urgent Care and Emergency Department wait-times, bill pay and extensive analytics capabilities. For more information, watch the video or visit www.goziohealth.com or find Gozio Health on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CriticalArc

Keeping your people safe is vital for today’s organizations. CriticalArc’s SafeZone, the unified safety, security and emergency management solution, provides Safety Everywhere™ for your people, wherever you have duty of care. Through Real-time Coordination and Response, organizations are empowered to respond faster and more effectively to incidents of any scale. And SafeZone’s Operational Insights streamlines day-to-day operations and enables unprecedented post-incident learnings to continuously improve team performance and optimize future response. Quick to deploy, scalable, and easy to use, SafeZone is transforming how leading organizations manage the safety of millions of people every day. For more information, please visit www.criticalarc.com, or email contact@criticalarc.com.