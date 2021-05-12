Independence Blue Cross Elevates Member Engagement with Linkwell Health

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Linkwell Health, the premier digital content marketing and consumer experience company in healthcare, announced today it has extended its collaboration with Independence Blue Cross (Independence), the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania, to build on its digital member-engagement initiatives.

For more than seven years, Linkwell Health has collaborated with Independence to proactively deliver multichannel programs to drive critical health activities and outcomes across its commercial, individual, and Medicare membership.

“Our members need consistent, timely, and relevant information that meets them where they are in their health journey,” said Paula Sunshine, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Independence. “Collaborating with Linkwell Health enables us to engage members in new ways and to meet their evolving needs. With Linkwell Health’s content, we can quickly put critical resources at our members’ fingertips to improve their health.”

After renewing its collaboration with Linkwell Health, Independence launched a redesign of its digital and print monthly newsletter and dedicated health and well-being microsite, Get Good Living. These support Independence’s care programs by delivering timely information around COVID-19 and vaccination safety, general health and wellness, fitness, and mental health.

Independence’s digital content also drives a complex care management program for commercial and Medicare members living with chronic disease. Linkwell Health supports this program by creating consumer-centric content that Independence deploys across multiple platforms—email, SMS, and mobile responsive web—in concert with an option to click-to-call a health coach. The digital program has been wildly successful, driving behavior change and cost savings that include a 45 percent increase in calls to health coaches and an 11 percent increase in member compliance with certain tests and screenings.

“We’ve had the honor of working with Independence Blue Cross for more than seven years, engaging over half of its members. As a market leader, shaping healthcare in the Philadelphia region and beyond, Independence is committed to delivering exceptional content-rich engagement programs that deeply resonate with members and ignite behavior change,” said Nathan Adams, Linkwell Health’s president and chief executive officer. “Independence has elevated its member engagement approach by serving its members with valuable information, where and when they need it, throughout their individual health journey, while using the most efficient digital channels.”

About Linkwell Health

Linkwell Health is the premier consumer experience company serving health plans and health services organizations. Our team of content strategists, health and wellness journalists, and social media experts—enabled by our Healthy Living Engine technology platform—helps healthcare brands to connect with consumers and empower them to take actionable control of their health. Linkwell creates transformative content that rapidly enables health services organizations to engage consumers in real-world health conversations, while also accelerating brand awareness, acquisition, retention, and business outcomes. For more information, visit www.linkwellhealth.com.