Hiro Capital Leads $6.4m Investment in Game Innovators Twin Suns Corp and FRVR

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twin Suns Corp and FRVR will use Hiro’s $6.4m of investment to expand development and to accelerate growth.

Twin Suns Corp is a new AAA-game studio, founded by >20-year industry veterans - Tim Longo Jr. ( Star Wars: Republic Commando, Halo, Tomb Raider ), Forest Swartout Large ( Hitman and Tomb Raider ), and Jeff Morris ( Gears of War and Unreal Tournament ). Twin Suns Corp is building a next-gen AAA cross-platform title that will launch an exciting new IP franchise; with additional team members that have worked on Star Wars, Tomb Raider, Hitman, Halo, Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Gears of War, Unreal Tournament and Avengers.

is a new AAA-game studio, founded by >20-year industry veterans - Tim Longo Jr. ( ), Forest Swartout Large ( ), and Jeff Morris ( ). FRVR is an instant games ecosystem platform powering frictionless game play on any device, founded by Chris Benjaminsen ( Yahoo, PlayerScale) and Brian Meidell (Cape, GameAnalytics) With more than 1bn players, FRVR has partnerships that puts their tech and games onto billions of devices.

is an instant games ecosystem platform powering frictionless game play on any device, founded by Chris Benjaminsen ( and Brian Meidell (Cape, GameAnalytics) Twin Suns Corp and FRVR join other creator-founded Games teams Polyarc, Snowprint, Lightfox, Double Loop Games, Flavourworks and Happy Volcano in the Hiro portfolio, alongside pioneers in Games Streaming and Gamified Fitness, LIV.tv, FitXR, Zwift and Nurvv.

Hiro Capital is joined by veteran investor Ed Fries through his 1Up Fund to bring the founding investment into Twin Suns Corp. The legendary team will be working to build an IP to help fuel first-person and third-person AAA action games. Interested developers can apply at the Twin Suns Corp site. Follow Twin Suns Corp on Twitter.

FRVR develops a games technology platform that allows publishing of games on any platform, application, or device, bringing the games to the players, anywhere they are already spending their time. FRVR supports a player ecosystem with billions of users worldwide, which enables game developers to launch new concepts across many channels, and get to global scale fast.

Assets: Presskit

Hiro Capital:

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US and European innovators in Games, Metaverse Technology, Esports and Digital Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at the post-seed Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, Esports and Digital Sports and in deep tech Metaverse applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR and VR technologies. - https://hiro.capital/