Jifflenow Closes $11.9M Funding to Supercharge How Enterprises Book B2B Customer Meetings

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jifflenow, innovator of the world’s #1 meeting automation platform (MAP), has raised $11.9 million in a new funding round led by software growth equity firm Trousdale Capital with participation by Jifflenow’s existing major investors. Jifflenow will use the funding to accelerate product development and to expand marketing and sales efforts to broaden the company’s footprint in enterprise accounts. As part of the transaction, Nima Shahian, founder and managing partner of Trousdale Capital, has joined Jifflenow’s board of directors and its roster of leading technology investors.

“The Jifflenow meeting automation platform is the market leader in equipping enterprises to book more customer meetings—as evidenced by the impressive list of large enterprise customers in the tech, telecom, healthcare and financial services sectors that depend on our advanced, innovative cloud-based software,” said Hari Shetty, Jifflenow founder and CEO. “This funding will be used to add engineering resources to accelerate expansion of the product portfolio and to invest in innovations that support wide-scale application of the meeting automation platform. In addition, Jifflenow will increase its marketing and sales activities to broaden our reach in B2B enterprises.”

All enterprises—and especially B2B companies—depend on customer and prospect engagement to grow revenue. Jifflenow is changing how marketing and sales teams build revenue pipelines by providing an efficient, SaaS-based mechanism to integrate prospect and customer engagements into any marketing and sales activity. Prior to the pandemic, enterprise sales teams scheduled customer meetings at large in-person industry and corporate events. Now, with Jifflenow, they can offer a wide variety of focused customer meetings and sign-ups to sessions as a call to action in their marketing campaigns and at all types of virtual and in-person events.

“Just as Marketo pioneered marketing automation, Jifflenow has pioneered meeting automation—and meeting automation is the final aspect of the modern customer journey yet to be automated at scale,” said Nima Shahian, founder and managing partner at Trousdale Capital. “There is a clear need to automate the incredibly labor-intensive process of scheduling, managing, and analyzing meetings attribution at scale, and Jifflenow is the most advanced, enterprise-grade SaaS platform leveraged by leading organizations for in-person, hybrid and virtual events, as well as the countless other customer engagements that drive the sales cycle. We’re thrilled to partner with Jifflenow to help capitalize on this massive market opportunity to become an essential element of every B2B enterprise marketing and sales technology stack.”

Trousdale Capital is a global technology investment firm focused on multi-stage investments in rapidly growing software companies. Trousdale’s mission is to partner with leading software companies by providing strategic capital and hands-on software expertise to drive growth by accelerating product innovation, go-to-market, and customer success. For more information, visit trousdalecap.com.

Jifflenow is the world’s #1 meeting automation platform (MAP) that helps marketing and sales teams automate the scheduling of business meetings at live and virtual events and simplify registration to sessions and webinars. The cloud-based platform offers advanced outbound and inbound request processes that makes it easy for its enterprise customers to generate thousands of customer engagements. The enterprise-class SaaS includes on-demand reports, security, GDPR compliance, and integration with leading CRM, marketing automation, video conferencing, and event management applications. Jifflenow is the most trusted MAP, with a customer roster that includes hundreds of enterprise customers and more than 60 Fortune 1000 companies. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Jifflenow is backed by Accel, Saama Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Trousdale Capital. For more information, visit jifflenow.com.