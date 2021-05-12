Figure Receives Regulatory Approval to Operate Alternative Trading System

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Figure Technologies, Inc. (Figure™), a leader in transforming financial services through the power of blockchain, today announced that its subsidiary, Figure Securities, Inc. has become a FINRA-approved broker-dealer and an SEC-registered Alternative Trading System (ATS) for digital securities custodied on Provenance Blockchain.

“Being approved as a broker-dealer and being able to operate our ATS is a transformational event for our company that will have significant impact across the financial services sector,” said Mike Cagney, CEO and Cofounder of Figure. “The ability to execute trades of securities across our technology platform will enable significant capabilities across our financial services client roster."

The ATS will allow:

Figure's blockchain-based cap table management solution, Adnales, to offer secondary liquidity to private companies.

Figure's blockchain-based digital fund services solution to provide fund managers the ability to offer secondary trading capability directly to their fund LPs.

Asset issuers to create security tokens on Figure's blockchain Provenance and trade them in an efficient, liquid and bi-lateral manner with zero settlement risk.

An ATS is a venue for bringing together buyers and sellers of securities. The ATS typically performs the functions commonly performed by an exchange. As of 2018, almost 20 percent of securities transactions occur on alternative trading systems.

FINRA is authorized by Congress to protect America’s investors by ensuring all broker-dealers it accepts for membership operate fairly and honestly. A Broker Dealer is in the business of buying or selling securities on behalf of its customers or its own account or both. FINRA oversees more than 624,000 brokers across the country and analyzes billions of daily market events.

Interested parties seeking to list digital securities on Figure’s ATS should contact Figure at digitalassets@figure.com.

About Figure

Figure is transforming financial services through blockchain, bringing speed, efficiency and savings to both consumers and institutions. Figure continues to unveil a series of fintech firsts across the capital markets, investment management, and banking and payments sectors. Figure leverages Provenance for loan origination, servicing, financing and now private fund services. The company was founded in 2018 by serial technology entrepreneur Mike Cagney, who also founded SoFi and built the company into a multi-billion dollar business under his leadership as CEO. Learn more about https://www.figure.com/.

About Provenance

Provenance is the leading production blockchain for the financial services industry. Over 180 members are currently using Provenance for financial transactions across the globe. Hash is the underlying security token native to Provenance and provides exposure to digital equity in the Blockchain. Provenance is administered by Provenance Blockchain, Inc. Learn more at www.provenance.io.