FACERE25 and MJC Partners Successfully Launch New Fintech Advisory Firm Forty Grand

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dion Lisle of advisory firm FACERE25 is partnering with Michael Cavallaro and Carlton Jenkins of investment banking firm MJC Partners to launch Forty Grand whose singular mission is to drive value for community banks by delivering Fintech focused digital innovation. The three founding partners each bring a unique perspective but share the same vision for what community banks need to modernize and deliver digital experiences for their customers.

Dion Lisle is merging his current advisory firm, FACERE25 into Forty Grand. The merger will allow Forty Grand to utilize industry leading PAID (Parallel Agile Innovation Delivery) methodology. Dion Lisle commented on the successful launch. “This is the perfect time to apply my decades of Fintech innovation experience to the community bank digital innovation gap.”

Lisle will be joined by Michael Cavallaro and Carlton Jenkins of MJC Partners, a Los Angeles based investment banking firm with a successful track record of providing strategic planning, capital raising and mergers & acquisitions services for financial institutions and financial technology companies.

Michael Cavallaro added, “Through our work alongside our bank clients, it is clear that there is a need for them to be connected with Fintech companies who can deliver the innovation to help them compete and thrive in the current environment. Our goal is to help bridge the gap between banks and fintech companies.” Cavallaro added, “Forty Grand will deliver personalized and creative, long-term and mutually beneficial solutions to their digital banking goals. Dion Lisle has been a thought leader in fintech for over 20 years and we are fortunate to have him leading the charge.”

About Forty Grand

Forty Grand LLC’s mission is to drive value for community banks by delivering Fintech and digital innovation. Forty Grand is a new Fintech advisory firm with operations in Los Angeles, and San Francisco with plans for an East Coast expansion. Forty Grand is led by Managing Partner Dion Lisle along with partners from MJC Partners, Michael J Cavallaro and Carlton Jenkins. Forty Grand has a set of processes and methodologies based on decades of experience to ensure value delivery for community bank clients and Fintech innovators. For more information about Forty Grand, visit www.fortygrand.co.

About FACERE25

After a 20+ year career in Fintech and banking Dion Lisle founded FACERE25 LLC to act as the Rosetta Stone between banks and Fintech startups. In 2020 FACERE25 delivered on a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project for a new fleet payments platform working with a Fintech startup and a large financial services provider.

About MJC Partners

MJC Partners, LLC is a leading Los Angeles-based boutique investment banking and advisory firm providing a full range of strategic, transactional and valuation-related services to clients across multiple industry groups with a focus on financial services. For more information about MJC Partners, visit www.mjcpartners.com.