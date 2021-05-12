First Tee selects Docebo as platform for engagement with kids and coaches

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docebo (Nasdaq:DCBO; TSX:DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced that First Tee, a youth development organization that teaches life skills and empowers kids and teens to build their strength of character through golf, will use its platform to provide digital access to its curriculum to parents, participants, and coaches.

First Tee serves young people through its network of 150 chapters across the U.S. and international markets including Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Morocco and Korea.

First Tee will also leverage Docebo’s platform for all adult learning across its network, including coaches, teachers and youth leaders, preparing and equipping these mentors for their roles in working with youth at golf courses, in schools and after-school locations.

Further, Docebo has committed to supporting First Tee by becoming a ‘Cause Inspired Partner,’ supporting First Tee’s mission to positively impact young people through the game of golf.

“As we began working with First Tee to understand how Docebo could further enable their ability to train the next generation of leaders, it became clear that their character-building programs align well with our company’s core values,” said Jared Cook, SVP, Customer Experience at Docebo.

“First Tee is undergoing a significant business evolution to meet the changing needs of today’s kids and families,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO, First Tee. “Providing a robust digital experience for our participants, parents and coaches is critical to deepening our engagement with them over the lifecycle of their involvement. Docebo will be an important partner for First Tee as we evolve our programs.”

For more information, visit www.docebo.com and www.firsttee.org.

First Tee

First Tee (www.firsttee.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth development organization that is supported by the PGA TOUR. Its mission is to impact the lives of young people by providing educational programs that build character and instill life-enhancing values through the game of golf. Since its inception in 1997, First Tee has expanded to reach more than 3.6 million young people annually through its chapter network, in schools and at youth centers.

Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.