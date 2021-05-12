C-Sweet Event: Be Pitch Perfect Any Time

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C-Sweet, a rapidly growing national organization with a mission to foster executive level relationships for women across sectors in business and industry, announces a new virtual event—Be Pitch Perfect Any Time: How Speaking Up Can Propel Your Career—set for Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 12 pm PDT. This event will feature Mimi Donaldson, an internationally acclaimed speaker, for a motivating presentation designed to improve the quality of how you present yourself in person or virtually. In a one-to-one with the boss, on a Zoom meeting, with investors, on in an interview. Learn how to sell your best product, you.

“We are delighted to present Mimi Donaldson as she coaches and educates fellow leaders on how to use your energy in positive ways, analyze your listeners and organize your pitches,” said Beth Hilbing, Sr. Program Manager and Principal IT Business Partner at Boeing, as well as Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “It’s important for women to feel strong and confident in meetings and to always find new ways to stay engaged.”

“Whether you’re looking to pitch to win the job, pitch investors and bankers to get funding, or simply feel more confident when speaking publicly to large or small audiences, this event will help you,” said Dianne Gubin, president of executive search firm Amplify Professional Services Inc., an investment banker, and Co-CEO of C-Sweet. “There are so many times when after a meeting you think ‘I could have said this’ or ‘It would have sounded better if I phrased it differently;’ with the C-Sweet group and our events, we are here to help you for any and all future endeavors.”

Mimi Donaldson is a superstar in the speaking business, keynoting with celebrities for audiences of thousands. Her rare combination of sophisticated humor and solid content makes her one of America’s most popular funny females.

Mimi has created speeches for business owners, TED Talkers, corporate executives, celebrities, and sales staffs.

Mimi is an official speech coach for TEDx Talks and TED Talks. To date, she has coached 15 speakers to the TEDx stage.

Before starting her speaking and coaching business, Mimi was a Human Resources Specialist with Walt Disney Company, Northrop Aircraft, and Rockwell International. She has a Master’s Degree from Columbia University Teachers College.

Mimi’s latest book is Pitch Perfect: Speak to Grow Your Business in 7 Simple Steps. She is the author of three other books: Negotiating for Dummies, selling almost 2 million copies and translated into six languages, Bless Your Stress: It Means You’re Still Alive! and Necessary Roughness: New Rules for the Contact Sport of Life.

About C-Sweet

C-Sweet creates opportunities for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement. This includes female CEO, CFO, COO, CIO / CTO, CMO, President, Vice President and Director level attendees, as well as Founders across industries. Executives in finance include Venture Capital, Private Equity, Family Offices, Institutional Investment, Angels, and more for women across sectors for business development, brand acceleration, partnerships and expanded career paths through curated receptions and digital engagement.

C-Sweet™ fosters executive level professional networks of female colleagues in leadership positions to promote innovation and create new opportunities for trusted and confidential exchange and business / career development as members connect with others to freely brainstorm and discuss challenges facing business and individual projects.

Emerging leaders are supported by Women who support Women on their way to the top and extend a hand to those that follow through the creation of learning and networking opportunities that lead to professional growth and personal advancement.

The organization consistently offers exclusive educational networking events, panels, keynotes and mastermind programs, including a Women on Boards initiative. To sign up for the mailing list and attend future events, send an email to: CSweetExecs@gmail.com. To join C-Sweet, or become a sponsor, go to www.csweet.org.