Owlet Appoints Expedia Group Exec John Kim to Board of Directors

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, is pleased to announce the addition of leading digital executive John Kim to the Company’s Board of Directors. Kim brings expertise in user experience, platforms and big data as the Company expands into the digital infant health space.

“An expert with global product experience, John brings tremendous knowledge to our Board, especially as Owlet prepares to expand our offerings and services, including our connected care platform and telehealth solutions,” said Kurt Workman, Owlet CEO and Co-Founder. “Couple this vast expertise with John’s clear passion for Owlet’s mission, and we could not have found a better person to join our Board.”

Kim currently serves as President of Platform & Marketplaces at Expedia Group, where he is responsible for developing artificial intelligence, user experience, research, eCommerce, marketplaces and yield management, data and development platforms across Expedia Group’s customers, partners, and employees.

Prior to Expedia, Kim served as the President of Vrbo, leading strategy and operations. At Vrbo, Kim was instrumental in transforming the company from a subscription-based advertising model to a modern eCommerce business powered by the latest advances in data and science technology. Kim brings more than two decades of experience in search, recommendations, analytics and marketing ranging from venture-backed start-ups and medium-sized companies to globally known brands including Yahoo!, Bank of America and Pelago.

“Owlet is leading the charge in digitizing infant health and wellness and changing parenting through big data, which is exciting to me both personally and professionally,” Kim said. “As a father of a two-year-old, I am very passionate about this space and how parents — with the help of Owlet—can get a modern view of a child’s well-being and utilize insights to help them through the early years of parenthood. Owlet represents an incredible opportunity to transform a huge market, and I am honored to be a part of the Company’s next chapter.”

In February 2021, Owlet entered a definitive merger agreement with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBG) (“Sandbridge”), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon completion of the transaction, Ken Suslow and Domenico De Sole, members of the Board of Directors of Sandbridge, are expected to join Kim, Laura Durr, Zane Burke, Lior Susan, Amy McCollough, Kurt Workman, and Michael Abbott on the Board of Directors of the post-combination company.

For more information about Owlet, please visit https://owletcare.com/.

About Owlet

Owlet was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind, and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help facilitate that belief.

