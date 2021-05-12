Blaze Pizza Adds a Little Canadian Sizzle With New Hot Maple Drizzle

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaze Pizza®, the leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept, is dialing up the sweet heat with the debut of a brand-new, limited-time-only pizza topping created exclusively for its Canadian restaurants: Hot Maple Drizzle. The new Hot Maple Drizzle is now available for a limited time for Canada-based Blaze guests to enjoy on any custom-built artisanal pizza.

This latest menu innovation doubles down on Blaze’s longstanding commitment to high-quality ingredients. Blaze’s Hot Maple Drizzle takes traditional Canadian maple syrup, then infuses it with a blend of chilis, giving it a “kick” that’s guaranteed to make your tastebuds come alive. The Hot Maple is then drizzled over any custom pizza just as it leaves the oven, giving it the perfect blend of sweet and spicy with every bite.

“We’re excited to introduce this new Hot Maple Drizzle to our already incredible lineup of signature ingredients at Blaze locations across Canada,” said Brad Kent, Chief Culinary Officer of Blaze Pizza. “As the summer season approaches, we are literally turning up the heat by putting a uniquely Blaze spin on a Canadian staple – maple syrup – and giving our guests up north their newest craveworthy pizza topping.”

From the thoughtfully curated, nitrate-free meats to a variety of fresh vegetables and cheeses sourced from family farms, each of Blaze Pizza’s unlimited toppings has been hand selected by Blaze Pizza’s executive chef Brad Kent, a Zagat-award-winning culinary innovator. The brand also offers five crusts to further customize a guest’s order, including their scratch-made, twenty-four-hour fermented Original Dough alongside their Cauliflower, Keto, High Rise, and Gluten Free options. And for plant-based eaters, Blaze offers both vegan cheese and spicy vegan chorizo. The company prides itself on its range of craveable options, no matter your dietary preferences.

Blaze Pizza offers dine-in, carry out, curbside service, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and third-party delivery partners. Blaze Pizza has implemented best-in-class safety and sanitation guidelines, including requiring masks and gloves to be worn by all team members, availability of hand sanitizer for all guests, and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor. For more information, please visit www.blazepizza.com.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation’s leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 41 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly-growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times’ Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

