Ollie’s Celebrates 400th Store Milestone

HARRISBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. (Ollie’s), one of America’s largest closeout retail chains, celebrates the grand opening of its 400th store in Springfield, VT. The new location marks the first Ollie's in the state of Vermont, officially expanding the company's footprint into 26 states.

“We are thrilled to hit this major milestone of our 400th store by introducing Good Stuff Cheap® merchandise to Vermont, our 26th state,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “Since our humble beginnings in Mechanicsburg, PA almost 39 years ago, we have experienced explosive growth while staying true to our roots of offering customers brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy store prices. We are grateful to our loyal associates and the communities we serve for helping us reach this accomplishment today. I am excited for the future as we strive to reach our goal of over 1,050 stores nationwide.”

Ollie’s brings roughly 50-60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to store team leaders. Ollie’s employs more than 10,000 associates across the company.

The Springfield store is located at 32 Springfield Plaza Rd, Springfield, VT, 05156, and the opening will be at 9:00 am Eastern time today.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 400 “semi-lovely” stores and growing in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings is a publicly traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.