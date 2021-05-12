ProtoKinetix and IQVIA Partner to Support Development of AAGP® Product in the Treatment of Ocular Conditions

MARIETTA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (www.protokinetix.com) (the "Company" or "ProtoKinetix") (OTCQB: PKTX), a clinical-stage biomedical company, today announced its collaboration with IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) to accelerate development of AAGP® (PKX-001) in ocular conditions, specifically Dry Eye Disease and Wet and Dry forms of Age-related Macular Degeneration.

The ProtoKinetix-IQVIA collaboration will aim to accelerate the clinical development and regulatory progress of PKX-001. The collaboration is expected to drive directed clinical development as PKX-001 enters Phase 1 testing for the above conditions. This initiative will also serve to optimize these clinical trials to determine safety in these new conditions, drawing from previous experience with PKX-001 in Type 1 diabetes and other conditions.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

