The National Bank of Texas Partners with Teslar Software To Grow Lending Portfolio

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software, provider of portfolio management tools that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations for community financial institutions, announced today that The National Bank of Texas selected its platform to enhance operations and increase transparency within their lending portfolio.

The Fort Worth-based, $350 million asset bank has been on a strong loan growth trajectory over the past several quarters, increasing both the size and volume of their loans. They wanted a technology partner that would improve operations and visibility, enabling them to best prepare to meet future capital and liquidity demands and identify changes in the market. They also needed a solution that could work seamlessly with their core provider. The National Bank of Texas was introduced to Teslar Software by a peer bank and felt like they were a great fit for their institution after vetting the company and their platform.

“The National Bank of Texas is committed to meeting the needs of businesses in our community, and Teslar Software enables us to expand that scope with confidence,” said Rett Everett, EVP and chief credit officer of The National Bank of Texas. “When conducting our due diligence, several peer banks recommended Teslar Software. The fintech’s bank clients had overwhelmingly positive feedback. And there was added value in knowing that Teslar Software was built by and still run by many former bankers who understand our business.”

Through leveraging Teslar, The National Bank of Texas will be provided with real-time visibility into their portfolio and will be able to better manage potential risk. The Teslar platform will streamline exceptions and covenant tracking and improve reporting, enabling the bank to advance in the marketplace with larger, more complex loans that further support the needs in their community.

“The National Bank of Texas is in growth mode, and our automation and portfolio management tools will allow them to continue that growth trajectory and better serve the local community,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “We have a solid integration with their core provider, which gives a seamless gateway to help lenders understand their customers’ unique needs and provide them with personalized support.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software provides portfolio management tools for community financial institutions that aggregate and automate lending and deposit operations processes into a single system, enabling institutions to scale and improve all aspects of the bank. This SaaS solution with over 20 modules boosts efficiencies by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers more efficiently serve their customers and better understand their needs. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.