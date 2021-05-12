Donations to Child360 Provide Food Assistance to Children and Families Facing Economic Hardship

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) donated $5,000 to Child360, a Los Angeles non-profit that provides holistic support to children ages 0-5. The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHL Bank San Francisco) matched the $5,000 donation with a COVID-19 pandemic relief grant.

“No matter where we come from, or what we’ve experienced over the last year, we all have faced hardship during the pandemic. For some communities, this reality has been magnified. This time has revealed that our loved ones are the most precious thing to us, and the ability to care for their fundamental needs and wellbeing should never be a question mark. I’m grateful for Child360 and its intuitive work in the community and ability to make everyone feel like family,” said Leon Blankstein, President & Chief Executive Officer of American Business Bank. “The Bank is humbled to support the organization with this donation, as well as the support offered to Child360 by our own EVP/CFO, Karen Schoenbaum serving as a Director on their board.”

Through this donation, Child360 will provide food assistance to children and families in Los Angeles County, spanning from Long Beach to the Antelope Valley. Child360 will leverage its roots in South East Los Angeles and the Antelope Valley through its current work as Best Start leaders, and specialized work with family childcare homes, neighborhood-based early learning programs who have been lifelines to local families during the pandemic.

“Child360 supports children ages 0-5 from every angle. When children are holistically supported, everyone wins. What’s unique about our model is that we have a mixed delivery system, meaning we work with family child care providers, centers, faith-based organizations, and community leaders; through these partnerships, we have a pulse on what is needed on the ground, and get to support children how they need it most through the vehicle that impacts them the greatest,” said William Sperling, CEO of Child360.

“We are grateful to have supporters like ABB who stand behind our vision and mission. Children ages 0-5 experience more brain growth during this window than any other time in life; this donation is a significant precedent of these institutions investing in early childhood education and partnering with us so that all children can achieve their dreams, and families can live their lives to the fullest, no matter the obstacles they face,” continued William Sperling.

“The holistic nature of the Child360 service model is an invaluable resource for vulnerable children and their families,” said Marietta Núñez, Senior Vice President and Community Investment Officer at FHLBank San Francisco. “We are pleased to partner with our member American Business Bank to help Child360 address the pandemic-related food insecurity that too many of the children and families they support are experiencing at this time.”

ABOUT CHILD360

Child360 is a leading nonprofit working toward a future where every child has the educational opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. This means supporting the development of the whole child, beginning at birth. Alongside trusted community partners, Child360 improves the quality of early learning and elevates the early learning industry through program support, professional development, advocacy, research, and community engagement. From every angle, we are equipping the next generation, empowering them to discover their potential, and advancing our future workforce. Learn more at www.child360.org.

ABOUT FHLBANK SAN FRANCISCO

FHLBank San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources the Bank provides to member financial institutions foster homeownership, expand access to quality housing, seed or sustain small businesses, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. In response to the escalating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the communities served by its members, FHLBank San Francisco is matching the donations or contributions they make to support local nonprofits and small businesses.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.