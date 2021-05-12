Sequans and AmericanPharma Technologies Team Up to Protect Covid-19 Vaccine Shipments

PARIS & BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) has joined forces with AmericanPharma Technologies and is providing the cellular IoT connectivity solution for AmericanPharma Tech’s PharmaWatch™ vaccine monitoring system that is currently protecting Covid-19 vaccine shipments and storage around the country. PharmaWatch is connected by Sequans’ Monarch technology, enabling it to upload its vaccine temperature monitoring data to the portal every 5 minutes via a secure and reliable cellular LTE-M network transmission.

“PharmaWatch provides one of the most important IoT monitoring solutions active in the world today and we are proud that our Monarch LTE-M technology is providing the network connectivity,” said Didier Dutronc, EVP and GM, Massive IoT, Sequans. “PharmaWatch monitors vaccine temperature and other data and automates compliance reporting, and our Monarch module gives PharmaWatch the reliable, always-on network connection it needs to enable this critically important IoT application.”

“We chose Sequans’ Monarch to connect PharmaWatch because it allowed us to meet the exacting, real-time reporting requirements necessary to ensure the efficacy of the vaccine, whether in transport or in storage,” said Nick Ioli, COO, AmericanPharma Tech. “Sequans’ Monarch is an extremely mature LTE-M platform, optimized for IoT, and it gives our PharmaWatch customers exactly what they need to meet the compliance regulations set by the CDC and other governing bodies.”

PharmaWatch monitors temperatures as low as minus 200 degrees Celsius and provides reporting data every 5 minutes, exceeding the safety requirements of the CDC for the transport, storage, and handling of Covid-19 vaccines. PharmaWatch comes with sensors preconfigured for the required temperature ranges and can be self-installed in minutes. Its patented Virtual Temperature Buffering technology minimizes false alerts.

The connection to the cellular network is provided by Sequans Monarch GM01Q module, one of the most mature and proven LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity solutions in the industry. Monarch is designed and optimized for IoT, delivering ultra-low power consumption and global deployment capability, making it an ideal solution for IoT applications including sensors, meters and trackers. The module includes an LTE-optimized transceiver and a complete Single-SKU™ RF front end, supporting global deployment. Monarch is certified by major operators all over the world.

About AmericanPharma

AmericanPharma Technologies was founded in 2010 when three predecessor companies merged. Today, its core product is PharmaWatch, the world's most advanced and complete environmental monitoring system. It alleviates the difficulties inherent in manually monitoring multiple healthcare environments in multiple locations while automatically maintaining complete regulatory compliance. PharmaWatch makes worry-free compliance, unparalleled patient safety, and complete customer satisfaction an affordable reality for the first time ever. https://www.pharmawatch.com/pharmawatch/

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com.

Forward Looking Statements