ERS Genomics and GenScript Biotech Corporation sign CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, and GenScript Biotech Corporation (GenScript), the world's leading research reagent provider, today announced a non-exclusive license agreement granting GenScript access to ERS Genomics' CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

GenScript is a global biotechnology company providing life sciences research and application products and services, with a presence in the USA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. GenScript applies its proprietary oligonucleotide and gene synthesis technology to various fields from basic life sciences research to translational biomedical development, industrial synthetic products, and cell therapeutic solutions. The ERS Genomics license will help further strengthen the GenScript CRISPR portfolio, from providing synthetic sgRNAs, gRNA plasmids, gRNA libraries, to cell line engineering services.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from co-founder and recent Nobel prize winner Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for use as a research platform.

Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics, said: “GenScript is a recognized world leader in providing life sciences research services and products, including CRISPR. We are pleased to provide GenScript with access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patents enabling it to continue to support its customers using this technology.”

Kay Chuang, Vice President of GenScript, commented: “CRISPR gene editing is an essential tool and we are committed to building our IP portfolio to continue to support our customers’ development of the next generation of gene and cell therapies. The licensing of the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patents from ERS Genomics strengthens our offering.”

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

