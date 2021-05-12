Inscopix Expands Global Distribution Network in Eastern Europe.

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inscopix Inc. a leading neurotechnology company in California that empowers breakthroughs in brain science announced today the signing of a distribution agreement with Animalab, a prominent neuroscience distributor in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Croatia and Slovenia. The signing of the agreement enables Inscopix to expand and strengthen its global position for innovative neural circuit research solutions.

“With over 17 years of expertise in life sciences and extensive network, Animalab is the ideal partner for us to expand our commercial presence in the region," says Martin Verhoef, Chief Commercial Officer of Inscopix. "Eastern Europe represents a tremendous opportunity for Inscopix and Animalab shares our focus on customer success and providing complete solutions for better understanding the brain in health and disease."

"We are excited to be a part of the Inscopix network and offer their innovative neural circuit solutions to our customers,” said Szymon Wyrwicki, CEO of Animalab. “Inscopix technology has already enabled more than 150 publications in top-tier journals. We look forward to the advances our customers will make using Inscopix solutions.”

Inscopix offers complete solutions for neural circuit research, including groundbreaking systems, powerful processing software, and world-class support. Inscopix recently launched the nVue™ system which enables dual color imaging of two distinct cell populations for greater neural insights in function and behavior. Key imaging systems include the nVoke™ system for integrated calcium imaging and optogenetics and the nVista™ system for calcium imaging of large-scale brain circuit dynamics.

About Inscopix, Inc.

Inscopix empowers the development of next-generation therapeutics for difficult-to-treat brain disorders by enabling innovative research and predictive preclinical therapeutic development. Driven by a North Star of overcoming historic challenges in the field, Inscopix provides validated solutions for real-time mapping of neural activity in brain circuits. These objective, quantitative and in-brain assays are catalyzing unprecedented insights into disease mechanisms and have been shown to be more accurate at predicting clinical efficacy than animal behavior when testing a therapeutic candidate's capacity to bring the brain back to a normal state. Inscopix's partner and customer discoveries help decode the brain, inform deeper understanding of mechanisms of action and enable the screening of drugs based on efficacy. For more information, please visit http://www.inscopix.com.