3CLogic Collaboration with ServiceNow set to Transform Customer Service and Contact Centers

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic today announced a collaboration with ServiceNow to deliver integrated voice self-service and intelligent agent routing to ServiceNow’s Customer Workflows platform. These new integrated solutions will empower customer service and enterprise contact centers to automate mundane inquiries and leverage the ServiceNow platform and workflows to deliver sophisticated voice-enabled customer experiences.

A long-time ServiceNow Technology Partner, 3CLogic offers a unique integration approach designed to complement ServiceNow’s existing digital channels with native voice and SMS functionality to create a complete omni-channel solution within a single agent and administrative workspace. This new initiative will focus on integrating both solutions even more closely to take advantage of each other's native capabilities. The latest set of joint enhancements includes:

Advanced IVR Designer powered by Google NLU and ServiceNow’s workflows, customers will be able to create advanced self-service as well as agent assisted call flows within ServiceNow’s administrative workspace. This will result in faster inquiry resolutions, reduced operational costs and improved overall employee and customer experience.

New 3CLogic Release for ServiceNow CSM Pro: Designed to extend the ServiceNow Pro suite for Customer Service Management, the new 3CLogic release will leverage ServiceNow's Contact Center Core application and Operational Handlers to provide out-of-the box integrated voice features and use cases. Customers will be able to seamlessly invoke pre-configured and advanced workflows or define tailored ServiceNow processes to deliver catered customer voice-based experiences. The release will be available on the ServiceNow Store this summer.

Integration with ServiceNow Workforce Optimization: 3CLogic will complement ServiceNow's recent Workforce Optimization release by enriching it with relevant voice and contact center KPIs to provide a consolidated view of customers operations and agent activities across all channels, both digital and voice. The combined offering will streamline team scheduling, performance reporting, omni-channel optimization and skills management, all from the comfort of the ServiceNow platform.

“Over the past few years 3CLogic has become the dedicated voice solution with ServiceNow adopted by enterprises worldwide and across industries,” explains Denis Seynhaeve, 3CLogic CEO. “Our customers see immediate ROI from improved voice self-service, better agent productivity, but more importantly from the vastly improved experience our ServiceNow-centric approach brings. Adding AI-driven Natural Language Understanding, using Google, will streamline the ease-of-use and is a logical evolution of our collaboration as we work to make the combined offering ever more compelling.”

“ServiceNow digital workflows are reinventing the customer experience by connecting the front, middle and back office,” said Michael Ramsey, Vice President, Product Management, Customer Workflow Products, ServiceNow. “3CLogic has embraced our innovation for an integrated omni-channel customer experience for both self-service and agent assisted. We are excited about our collaboration and ability to deliver tangible ROI and real outcomes for our enterprise customers leveraging the latest in Natural Language Understanding (NLU).”

3CLogic will also extend its offering to be compatible with ServiceNow’s IT Service Management and Employee Workflows for which it already shares mutual customers. 3CLogic is also a Select Sponsor of this year’s ServiceNow digital conference, Knowledge21, during which it will host a number of sessions highlighting it’s latest ServiceNow solutions, including Voice and SMS and Voice Bots for ServiceNow.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

